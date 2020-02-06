Mavyn bags leading FMCG, Consumer & E-tail brands

Read Article

Mavyn, an intelligent trucking start-up that provides a reliable and cost effective solution to transportation of goods has on boarded Britannia, Haldirams, Grofers and Fackelmann. Mavyn will provide end to end truckload solutions for each brand. Instead of spot pricing, the brands have signed a yearlong contract where Mavyn will provide the best rate possible for their logistics solutions.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sachin Haritash, Founder& CEO, Mavyn said, “We are delighted to have Britannia, Haldirams, Grofers and Fackelmann on board for their end to end transportation solutions. It shows the faith industry leaders have for the brand Mavyn. We are committed to provide hassle-free logistical experience for all our esteemed customers with the help of technology, digitalization and AI. We value our relationship with each of our customers and believe that we will be able to create long term relationships with them by providing value and catering to their logistics needs.”

Mavyn is providing logistics service to Grofers, Haldirams and Britannia on four lane basis and to Fackelmann on two lane basis. Mavyn, which aims to be India’s largest AI + Big data based digital truckload platform has achieved 5X Y-O-Y growth with robust order book of INR 100 million and growing. Mavyn, equipped with its digital prowess and proven abilities in truckload solutions has covered 30 districts and 512 plus routes and adding more. It is poised for an exponential growth over the coming few years.

