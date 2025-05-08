Maxiom Wealth deploys advanced AI tools to strengthen portfolio management strategy

Maxiom Wealth has taken a significant leap in its investment management approach by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its portfolio systems. This move marks a key milestone in the firm’s vision to blend human insight with cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its commitment to data-driven strategies and enhancing its ability to deliver consistent, long-term value to clients.

At the core of Maxiom’s approach is its “Roots & Wings” investment philosophy. While “Roots” focuses on financial strength and capital discipline, emphasising businesses with low debt and consistent returns, “Wings” looks at growth potential, identifying companies that demonstrate market leadership, strong cash flows, and resilience. This dual framework is now powered by a robust AI-driven system, ensuring sharper assessments and better-aligned portfolios.

Maxiom’s proprietary AI platform processes vast amounts of structured and unstructured financial data, identifying patterns and insights that inform investment decisions. The system uses advanced scoring models, scenario simulation, and machine learning to build and refine portfolios in real time. Its in-house Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) tools also analyse commentary, reports, and other qualitative data, adding context to the numbers.

To manage the scale and complexity of financial markets, Maxiom applies dimensionality reduction techniques like Principal Component Analysis (PCA), enabling its models to isolate the most influential variables from a vast dataset. By filtering out lower-impact noise from hundreds of potential factors, the system focuses on the key drivers of performance. Combined with continuous tracking of over 2000 publicly listed companies, this allows the firm to dynamically adjust portfolios in response to real-time developments, ensuring timely interventions and better risk calibration while staying aligned with long-term investment objectives. This has helped the firm scale to an AUM of nearly 250 to 450cr in the last 3yrs growing at a CAGR of 21%.

“At Maxiom Wealth, we see AI as a critical enabler of precision-led investing. By embedding intelligence into every layer of our research and portfolio management, we’re better equipped to navigate complexity, manage risk, and deliver long-term value. This integration allows us to serve today’s investors with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.” said Ram Medury, Cofounder of Maxiom Wealth.