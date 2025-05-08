Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Maxiom Wealth deploys advanced AI tools to strengthen portfolio management strategy

Maxiom Wealth deploys advanced AI tools to strengthen portfolio management strategy

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Maxiom Wealth has taken a significant leap in its investment management approach by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its portfolio systems. This move marks a key milestone in the firm’s vision to blend human insight with cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its commitment to data-driven strategies and enhancing its ability to deliver consistent, long-term value to clients.

At the core of Maxiom’s approach is its “Roots & Wings” investment philosophy. While “Roots” focuses on financial strength and capital discipline, emphasising businesses with low debt and consistent returns, “Wings” looks at growth potential, identifying companies that demonstrate market leadership, strong cash flows, and resilience. This dual framework is now powered by a robust AI-driven system, ensuring sharper assessments and better-aligned portfolios.

Maxiom’s proprietary AI platform processes vast amounts of structured and unstructured financial data, identifying patterns and insights that inform investment decisions. The system uses advanced scoring models, scenario simulation, and machine learning to build and refine portfolios in real time. Its in-house Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) tools also analyse commentary, reports, and other qualitative data, adding context to the numbers.

To manage the scale and complexity of financial markets, Maxiom applies dimensionality reduction techniques like Principal Component Analysis (PCA), enabling its models to isolate the most influential variables from a vast dataset. By filtering out lower-impact noise from hundreds of potential factors, the system focuses on the key drivers of performance. Combined with continuous tracking of over 2000 publicly listed companies, this allows the firm to dynamically adjust portfolios in response to real-time developments, ensuring timely interventions and better risk calibration while staying aligned with long-term investment objectives. This has helped the firm scale to an AUM of nearly 250 to 450cr in the last 3yrs growing at a CAGR of 21%.

“At Maxiom Wealth, we see AI as a critical enabler of precision-led investing. By embedding intelligence into every layer of our research and portfolio management, we’re better equipped to navigate complexity, manage risk, and deliver long-term value. This integration allows us to serve today’s investors with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.” said Ram Medury, Cofounder of Maxiom Wealth. 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image