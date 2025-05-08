ServiceNow and NVIDIA fuel a new class of intelligent AI agents across the enterprise

ServiceNow and NVIDIA announced an expansion of their partnership to fuel a new class of intelligent AI agents across the enterprise. This includes the debut of a new high‑performance ServiceNow reasoning model, Apriel Nemotron 15B—developed in partnership with NVIDIA—that evaluates relationships, applies rules, and weighs goals to reach conclusions or make decisions. The open‑source LLM is post‑trained with NVIDIA and ServiceNow‑provided data, helping deliver lower latency, lower inference costs, and faster agentic AI. The companies also unveiled plans to bring accelerated data processing to ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric with the integration of select NVIDIA NeMo microservices, driving a closed‑loop data flywheel process that enhances model accuracy and personalised user experiences.

The Apriel Nemotron 15B reasoning model represents a significant step forward in developing compact, enterprise‑grade LLMs purpose‑built for real‑time workflow execution. The model was trained using NVIDIA NeMo, the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Post‑Training Dataset, and ServiceNow domain‑specific data with NVIDIA DGX Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS). It delivers advanced reasoning capabilities in a smaller size—making it faster, more efficient, and cost‑effective to run on NVIDIA GPU infrastructure as an NVIDIA NIM microservice. Benchmarks show promising results for the model’s size category, reinforcing its potential to power agentic AI workflows at scale. The debut of this model comes as enterprise AI continues to rise as a transformative force—helping businesses address growing complexity, navigate macroeconomic uncertainty, and drive smarter, more resilient operations.

To support ongoing model innovation and AI agent performance, ServiceNow and NVIDIA also unveiled a new collaboration on a joint data flywheel architecture that will integrate ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric and select NVIDIA NeMo microservices. This integrated approach curates and contextualises enterprise workflow data to refine and optimise reasoning models, with guardrails in place to help ensure that customers are in control of how their data is used and processed in a secure and compliant manner. This enables a closed‑loop learning process that improves model accuracy and adaptability—accelerating the development and deployment of highly personalised, context‑aware AI agents designed to enhance enterprise productivity.

“With this new Apriel Nemotron 15B reasoning model, we’re powering intelligent AI agents that can make context‑aware decisions, adapt to complex workflows, and deliver personalised outcomes at scale,” said Jon Sigler, EVP of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “But the model is just one part of the innovation. Our collaboration building a data flywheel—powered by Workflow Data Fabric and NVIDIA NeMo—enables a virtuous cycle of learning and improvement. This helps us build AI agents that are contextually aware, deeply personalised, and aligned to the real‑time needs of the enterprise.”

“NVIDIA and ServiceNow share a mission to reimagine employee productivity through AI tools that help people get more done,” said Kari Briski, Vice President of Generative AI Software for Enterprise at NVIDIA. “Together, we’ve built the Apriel Nemotron 15B model to serve as an enterprise‑grade reasoning engine and plan to integrate NVIDIA NeMo microservices into ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, providing a powerful foundation for intelligent digital agents.”

The new Apriel Nemotron 15B reasoning model and data flywheel integration will better equip AI agents to meet the growing demands of customers with continuous data and process feedback. For example, imagine an AI agent resolving a complex billing issue by pulling in past customer interactions, reasoning through the problem, and recommending the next best step—getting faster, more accurate, and more efficient with every case it handles. Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are turning enterprise data into real‑time, personalised action.

This latest milestone builds on the recently announced AI agent evaluation tools and integration of NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with the ServiceNow AI Platform to accelerate agentic AI development. ServiceNow and NVIDIA have a shared vision of designing innovations that ensure LLMs—and the experiences they’re powering—are not only intelligent, but also measurable, secure, and ready for real‑world deployment. The co‑development of the Apriel Nemotron 15B reasoning model and data flywheel integration marks a natural next step in the companies’ deep partnership—furthering their collaboration to power enterprise workflows with greater speed, precision, and cost‑efficiency.