Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Route Mobile Limited Announces Q4 FY25 & FY25 Results

Route Mobile Limited Announces Q4 FY25 & FY25 Results

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended on 31 March, 2025.

FY25 Vs FY24 (Consolidated)

Revenue from operations for the full year ended 31 March, 2025, stood at Rs. 4,575.62 crore as against Rs. 4,023.29 crore in FY24.

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax stood at Rs. 444.56 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 438.24 crore in FY24.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 426.11 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 455.08 crore in FY24.

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported at Rs. 333.93 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 388.84 crore in FY24.

Profit After Tax, adjusted for Exceptional Item, was at Rs.352.38 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 372.00 crore in FY24.

Commenting on the Company’s FY25 performance, Mr. Gautam Badalia, Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “I’m pleased to report strong revenue growth over the past year, driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification. This resilience enables us to navigate sectoral and geographic headwinds with confidence. As we look ahead to FY26, we remain optimistic about further business expansion. While gross profit margins faced temporary pressure, our top-line performance validates the strength of our expansion strategy. We remain focused on expanding our market share and driving sustainable, long-term profitability through optimization initiatives”.

Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director, Route Mobile Limited, added, “I would like to congratulate our teams who have done a phenomenal job in maintaining our growth trajectory. The industry has faced certain headwinds in the last few quarters, which we are navigating cautiously. In the coming year, we see the industry evolving with several new innovations in Digital Identity and Telco APIs and we are confident of leading these trends. I look forward to a stronger FY26”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image