Route Mobile Limited Announces Q4 FY25 & FY25 Results

Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended on 31 March, 2025.

FY25 Vs FY24 (Consolidated)

Revenue from operations for the full year ended 31 March, 2025, stood at Rs. 4,575.62 crore as against Rs. 4,023.29 crore in FY24.

Profit Before Exceptional Item and Tax stood at Rs. 444.56 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 438.24 crore in FY24.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 426.11 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 455.08 crore in FY24.

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported at Rs. 333.93 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 388.84 crore in FY24.

Profit After Tax, adjusted for Exceptional Item, was at Rs.352.38 crore for FY25 as against Rs. 372.00 crore in FY24.

Commenting on the Company’s FY25 performance, Mr. Gautam Badalia, Chief Executive Officer, Route Mobile Limited, said, “I’m pleased to report strong revenue growth over the past year, driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification. This resilience enables us to navigate sectoral and geographic headwinds with confidence. As we look ahead to FY26, we remain optimistic about further business expansion. While gross profit margins faced temporary pressure, our top-line performance validates the strength of our expansion strategy. We remain focused on expanding our market share and driving sustainable, long-term profitability through optimization initiatives”.

Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director, Route Mobile Limited, added, “I would like to congratulate our teams who have done a phenomenal job in maintaining our growth trajectory. The industry has faced certain headwinds in the last few quarters, which we are navigating cautiously. In the coming year, we see the industry evolving with several new innovations in Digital Identity and Telco APIs and we are confident of leading these trends. I look forward to a stronger FY26”.