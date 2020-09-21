McAfee launches its enhanced integrated security suite for Indian consumers

Read Article

McAfee today announced its latest consumer security portfolio that includes enhanced products with better user experiences and new features, including integrated social media and tech scam protection. Meeting consumers in their current realities, these new functionalities are designed to protect users from current threats as they navigate professional and personal life from home.

“With the convergence of home, office and school, today’s consumers need end to end device and web protection that secures every aspect of their digital lives,” said Venkat Krishnapur, vice president of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India. “Tailored to the increasingly connected world in which we live, McAfee’s evolved product suite is a holistic approach to securing every facet of the connected consumer’s life,” he added.

McAfee Labs found an average of 375 new threats per minute via malicious apps, phishing campaigns malware, and more, according to its McAfee COVID-19 Threat Report: July 2020. To address these threats and combat emerging coronavirus-related scams, McAfee’s product lineup includes the following updates and enhancements:

Tech Scam Protection: McAfee WebAdvisor now provides a warning when visiting websites that can be used by cybercriminals to gain remote access to your PC, combatting the reported 128 crore total online fraud loss in India.

Advanced Malware Detection: McAfee enhanced its machine learning capabilities to improve overall time to detect emerging threats across devices as well as added protection against file-less threats.

Improving the customer experience

Consumers default to convenience over security, making protecting themselves online an afterthought until it is too late, and they become compromised. Despite the increase in online frauds during the pandemic, online payments in India have soared, with UPI (Unified Payment Interface) recording close to 1.5 bn transactions in July 2020.

At a time where returning to previous routines is still uncertain and internet usage continues to climb, McAfee recognises consumers need intuitive solutions that allow them to devote attention to what matters most to them right now.

