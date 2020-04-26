McAfee MVISION Cloud Provides Secure And Compliant Way To Manage Data And User Activity In Microsoft Teams

Read Article

McAfee, a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that McAfee MVISION Cloud now supports encryption enhancements in Microsoft Teams, including encrypted webhooks and encrypted payloads. This enables organizations to improve productivity of their employees by letting them use Teams as a collaboration platform, participate in conversations and calls and upload and share documents while ensuring customer data remains secure with encryption when evaluated by McAfee MVISION Cloud. By staying abreast of the enhancements in Teams, McAfee MVISION Cloud remains one of the only Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) that is Certified for Microsoft Teams.

Working from home has become a new reality for many as more and more companies are requesting that their staff work remotely. Teams, the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365, integrates the people, content and tools employees need to be more engaged and effective. Microsoft has seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage with more than 44 million daily users1—a figure that has grown by 12 million in just seven days. Those users generate over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams each day as employees work from home. Employers must not only educate their employees on digital security best practices but also give them the tools to combat online threats that may stem from remote work.

“Effective collaboration allows organizations to accelerate business. However, it is critical to have the right guardrails in place to protect from accidental data leakage or misuse,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, McAfee. “McAfee MVISION Cloud provides these capabilities for Microsoft Teams, assuring that only the right data is shared with the appropriate internal and external parties. This helps protect corporate data and intellectual property, and meet governance, risk and compliance policies thus enabling effective and safe collaboration.”

McAfee MVISION Cloud for Teams leverages McAfee’s Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology in a single, unified platform—offering a frictionless, cloud-native solution for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend against threats in the cloud. MVISION Cloud for Teams also provides:

Modern data security. Extends existing DLP policies to messages and files in all types of Teams channels, enforcing policies based on keywords, fingerprints, data identifiers, regular expressions and match highlighting for content and metadata.

Extends existing DLP policies to messages and files in all types of Teams channels, enforcing policies based on keywords, fingerprints, data identifiers, regular expressions and match highlighting for content and metadata. Collaboration control. Restricts messages or files posted in channels to specific users, including blocking the sharing of data to any external location.

Comprehensive remediation. Enables auditing of regulated data uploaded to Teams and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, quarantining, tombstoning, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can autonomously correct their actions thereby reducing the burden on IT security teams.

Enables auditing of regulated data uploaded to Teams and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, quarantining, tombstoning, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can autonomously correct their actions thereby reducing the burden on IT security teams. Threat prevention. E mpowers organizations to detect and prevent anomalous behavior indicative of insider threats and compromised accounts; captures a complete record of all user activity in Teams and leverages machine learning to analyze activity across multiple heuristics to accurately detect threats.

mpowers organizations to detect and prevent anomalous behavior indicative of insider threats and compromised accounts; captures a complete record of all user activity in Teams and leverages machine learning to analyze activity across multiple heuristics to accurately detect threats. Forensic investigations. Provides rich capabilities for forensics and investigations including an auto-generated, detailed audit trail of all user activity.

Provides rich capabilities for forensics and investigations an auto-generated, detailed audit trail of all user activity. On-the-go security, for on-the-go policies. Helps secure multiple access modes, including browsers and native apps, and applies controls based on contextual factors, including user, device, data and location; blocks access from personal devices lacking adequate control over data.

MVISION Cloud for Teams is already in use at many large organizations to enable them to meet their security, governance and compliance requirements. The solution fits all industry verticals and all sizes of organizations due to its flexibility of policies and its ease of use.

“With McAfee MVISION Cloud, we can better protect our sensitive information—we can easily enforce DLP policies and collaboration controls, contextual access control, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as our users work remotely and collaborate using cloud applications,” said Elliott Breukelman, Senior Information Security Engineer at Land O’Lakes.

“We’re pleased to see McAfee’s continued commitment to supporting and securing this ever-increasing demand,” said Rushmi Malaviarachchi, Microsoft’s Partner Director of Program Management for Information Protection in Microsoft Teams. “McAfee MVISION Cloud integrates with Microsoft Teams APIs, ensuring our joint customers can enable their employees to drive productivity and collaboration with Teams in a secure and compliant way.”

