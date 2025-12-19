Megaport acquires Extreme IX to expand network-as-a-service footprint in India

Extreme IX has announced that it has been acquired by Megaport Limited. According to the companies, the acquisition is intended to support Megaport’s expansion into the Indian digital infrastructure market, while allowing Extreme IX to continue operating and growing its existing ecosystem of partners and customers in the country.

Extreme IX said it currently carries more than 4 Tbps of internet exchange traffic in India and interconnects over 400 networks across seven cities and 49 locations. Through the transaction, Megaport gains access to internet exchange infrastructure in major Indian metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, along with an India-based team covering operations, support, sales, finance and leadership.

According to the companies, the integration of Extreme IX’s carrier-neutral internet exchange platform with Megaport’s global software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities is expected to enable broader connectivity options. These include cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects and on-demand, scalable networking services for customers operating in India and internationally.

Raunak Maheshwari, Country Head – India at Extreme IX, described the acquisition as a milestone for both the company and the wider Indian internet ecosystem. He said Extreme IX’s focus on a neutral, community-driven internet exchange has been shaped by long-standing partnerships across the industry, and that joining Megaport represents the next phase of the company’s development. Maheshwari added that the priority would be to maintain continuity for existing members while gradually introducing new capabilities.

Megaport said the acquisition will allow it to combine Extreme IX’s local exchange infrastructure with its global platform. “This expands our reach and accelerates our entry into India,” said Michael Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Megaport, adding that the integration is intended to provide customers with access to high-performance connectivity across markets, including India.

According to Megaport, the Extreme IX network will be integrated into its global platform in phases. Over the coming months, Megaport plans to introduce services such as cloud connectivity, data centre interconnects, virtual edge and compute offerings. The company said this would expand its global presence to 27 countries and strengthen its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

Impact on existing Extreme IX customers and partners

Both companies emphasised that existing Extreme IX customers and partners will see no immediate changes to day-to-day operations. According to the announcement, current services, ports and peering relationships will continue without interruption, and Extreme IX will remain operational as a carrier-neutral and data centre-neutral internet exchange.

The companies said the existing Extreme IX team will remain in place, with customers continuing to engage with the same support and operations personnel. Any new services or network expansions are expected to be introduced gradually, with advance communication provided as integration progresses.

Extreme IX stated that it will continue to focus on improving internet performance and reliability in India, with the broader goal of supporting faster, more affordable broadband access as the country’s digital infrastructure evolves.