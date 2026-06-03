Melento has announced the introduction of StockHolding DigiDoc in the Indian market, positioning the integration as a step towards digitising enterprise stamping and document execution workflows through API-driven automation and real-time compliance infrastructure.

Integrated natively within the Melento.ai platform, StockHolding DigiDoc is backed by Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited and enables enterprises to generate legally compliant digital stamp papers in real time through a unified workflow architecture.

The launch targets one of the more fragmented operational layers within enterprise documentation workflows, where physical stamp procurement, manual coordination, and state-level compliance variations continue to create execution delays and process inefficiencies across industries.

According to the companies, the platform enables enterprises to access digital stamping capabilities across multiple Indian States and Union Territories through a single API-based integration while remaining aligned with jurisdiction-specific regulatory requirements.

A central technology differentiator highlighted in the announcement is DigiDoc’s Digital Mode, which supports fully paperless stamping workflows from stamp generation to document delivery without physical intervention. The platform also supports hybrid or physical mode configurations for workflows requiring partial physical execution.

From a technology perspective, the solution combines digital stamping infrastructure with enterprise workflow automation capabilities, including automated stamp duty calculation, API-led orchestration, prepaid wallet-based payment processing, and multi-state compliance management.

The integration reflects a broader enterprise technology trend where organisations are increasingly modernising document-intensive operational processes through automation, digital governance, AI-driven workflows, and compliance-led infrastructure transformation.

According to Krupesh Bhat, Chief Executive Officer, Melento, the introduction of StockHolding DigiDoc within the Melento platform is aimed at helping enterprises transition from fragmented and manual stamping processes towards real-time digital execution at enterprise scale. He noted that enterprises are increasingly seeking intelligent and compliant workflow systems capable of reducing operational friction while accelerating execution timelines.

Atul Saxena, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (StockHolding), said the collaboration combines trusted digital stamping capabilities with enterprise workflow automation to simplify execution processes, strengthen compliance readiness, and support broader digital transformation initiatives across regulated sectors.

The companies stated that the solution is expected to support organisations across BFSI, insurance, fintech, procurement, legal, and other regulated sectors where document execution speed, governance, and compliance management remain operationally critical.

The launch also aligns with increasing adoption of AI-led enterprise operating models where organisations are consolidating contract intelligence, governance automation, compliance infrastructure, and digital execution systems within unified workflow platforms.

According to the announcement, Melento currently supports more than 3,000 brands globally and processes over 75 million transactions annually through its AI-powered collaborative intelligence platform.