Ascendion gains ISG recognition for AI-native engineering

Ascendion has been named a Leader in the Integrated Platform and Application Services quadrant of the ISG Provider Lens® Digital Engineering Services 2026 report, highlighting the growing role of agentic AI in enterprise software engineering, application modernisation, and digital transformation initiatives.

The recognition comes as enterprises increasingly move beyond isolated AI pilots and technology modernisation projects towards broader operating model transformation. Organisations are seeking ways to reduce technical debt, accelerate software delivery, modernise legacy systems, and embed AI into core engineering workflows while maintaining governance, reliability, and business continuity.

According to the report, the digital engineering services market is entering a new phase where enterprises are focusing less on experimentation and more on deploying AI-driven capabilities at production scale. This shift is creating demand for engineering partners that can combine software engineering expertise with operationalised AI platforms capable of delivering measurable business outcomes.

Ascendion’s recognition in the report is linked to its use of agentic AI across software development lifecycle (SDLC) processes through AAVA, the company’s proprietary AI platform. The company positions the platform as a mechanism for combining AI agents with engineering teams to accelerate application modernisation, software development, platform transformation, and quality engineering initiatives.

According to Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion, enterprises are increasingly moving from AI experimentation to AI-led operating models where artificial intelligence becomes accountable for business outcomes rather than functioning solely as a productivity tool. He said organisations that successfully operationalise agentic AI securely and at scale will be better positioned to lead the next phase of enterprise transformation.

The company highlighted several enterprise deployments where AI-led engineering was used to accelerate modernisation programmes. These included a legacy banking transformation project involving the reverse engineering of more than 900,000 lines of legacy code, a platform modernisation initiative for a UK-based bank serving 5.2 million customers, and an AI deployment within a regulated healthcare environment supporting improved customer service operations and operational efficiency.

Ascendion also cited a large-scale implementation involving more than 4,000 AI agents operating across over 2,500 workflows for a Fortune 100 technology company. According to the company, the deployment enabled engineering teams to focus on innovation initiatives while improving development velocity and accelerating product delivery timelines.

The recognition reflects a broader trend within enterprise technology where organisations are increasingly deploying AI agents across software development, testing, quality assurance, architecture analysis, code modernisation, and platform operations. As AI capabilities mature, enterprises are looking to move beyond automation towards autonomous and semi-autonomous engineering workflows capable of supporting large-scale digital transformation programmes.

According to Shirish Kulkarni, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG, Ascendion differentiates itself through its agentic AI-led engineering approach, combining rapid product innovation with platform-driven modernisation. He noted that the company’s AAVA platform and integrated AI capabilities enable faster design, prototyping, and legacy transformation while delivering measurable productivity improvements for enterprise customers.

The report specifically highlighted Ascendion’s strengths in AI-led legacy modernisation, software development lifecycle transformation through the AAVA platform, and QualityAI capabilities for regulated industries where governance, reliability, and compliance remain critical requirements.

The recognition also reflects growing enterprise interest in agentic AI models that move beyond conversational AI and copilots towards systems capable of autonomously executing tasks, orchestrating workflows, analysing complex technology environments, and supporting engineering decision-making at scale.

With more than 11,000 engineering professionals and over 10,000 AI agents operating across multiple markets, Ascendion is positioning itself around what it describes as AI-native software engineering, where human expertise and AI systems work together to accelerate software delivery, platform modernisation, and enterprise transformation outcomes.