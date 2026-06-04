LTM launches Cisco-powered SSE platform for enterprise AI

LTM has launched a Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution built on Cisco Secure Access, aimed at helping enterprises strengthen zero-trust security, simplify access management, and securely deploy generative AI applications across distributed environments.

The solution was unveiled at Cisco Live 2026 and combines Cisco’s cloud-native Secure Service Edge architecture with LTM’s AI-led managed security services. The offering is designed to address growing enterprise demand for secure access controls as organisations expand cloud adoption, hybrid work models, and AI-powered business applications.

As enterprises increasingly deploy generative AI tools and cloud-based workloads, security teams face mounting challenges around identity management, data protection, application visibility, and access governance. The convergence of networking, cybersecurity, and AI governance is driving adoption of Secure Service Edge architectures that can provide consistent security policies across users, devices, applications, and locations.

Built on Cisco Secure Access, the platform integrates Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities under a unified policy framework. According to the companies, the architecture enables identity- and context-aware access while providing end-to-end visibility across enterprise environments.

The launch also reflects growing enterprise focus on securing AI adoption. Organisations are increasingly seeking mechanisms to govern employee access to generative AI applications, large language models, and cloud-hosted AI services while maintaining compliance, visibility, and threat protection.

According to Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTM, modern enterprises require security architectures that can adapt to increasingly distributed work environments while supporting secure AI adoption. He said the collaboration with Cisco aims to provide a unified cloud-native security framework that improves visibility, simplifies protection, and enables organisations to operate securely at scale.

The managed service layer is supported by LTM’s cybersecurity operations infrastructure, including more than 4,000 security professionals and nine Cyber Defence Resiliency Centers. The company said the platform incorporates AI-driven threat detection, monitoring, and optimisation capabilities designed to support continuous security operations.

Raj Chopra, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco Security, Cisco, said the collaboration combines Cisco’s security portfolio with LTM’s managed services capabilities to make enterprise-grade security easier to deploy and consume. He noted that Cisco Secure Access has been designed as a service-based security platform that enables organisations to accelerate adoption of modern security architectures while balancing business agility and user experience.

Industry analysts increasingly view SSE as a foundational component of enterprise cybersecurity strategies as organisations move away from perimeter-based security models towards identity-centric and cloud-native approaches. The rise of AI-powered applications is expected to further accelerate demand for unified security platforms capable of securing users, applications, and data across increasingly complex digital environments.

The launch also highlights how enterprises are integrating AI into security operations themselves, using automation and machine learning to improve threat detection, policy enforcement, and operational efficiency as cyber threats become more sophisticated and distributed.