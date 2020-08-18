Meme Chat wins People’s Choice Award under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Challenge

Read Article

On Saturday, August 15th, the Central Government announced the winners for best app under the Aatma Nirbhar App Innovation Challenge and Meme Chat has won the People’s choice best app under the entertainment and overall category against Caption Plus and FTC Talent by 65 per cent votes. There were 6,940 entries from various entrepreneurs pan India across nine different genres of mobile applications namely Business, eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, Others and Social, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

With a current user base of 700k users, MemeChat is a homegrown bootstrapped Indian social media networking app for Gen Z and millennials with over 130k+ monthly active users and 4.5 million memes. It’s an innovative platform that gives people an opportunity to create, share and enjoy memes by interacting with one another across the globe on various topics and trends.

Some recent and popular viral memes like Bolna Aunty Aau Kya, Kamlesh, Deepak Kalal, JCB and Mature Guy, and recently the Lagan Pal (Paragliding Guy) trends were started by Meme Chat. The future of this entertaining app looks really bright as it has become an official partner with OTT platforms like Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Amazon Prime among others and they also plan to introduce videos and hit a million users in the coming time.

Kyle Fernandes, CEO & Co-Founder of Meme Chat said, “We are thankful to the people of India for voting for MemeChat and helping us win the People’s Choice Award under the entertainment and overall category across India. We knew memes are here to stay, and one day it is going to be an industry in itself. We have observed how memes have become viral and start trending amongst the youth who is constantly online. This recognition has given a new zeal to ride this wave of meme culture and to grow along. We are also grateful to the Government of India to support and create this opportunity for young entrepreneurs and start-ups. We shall continue to strive and meet the requirements of the Gen Z by constantly updating and making Meme Chat innovative as per the trends.”

