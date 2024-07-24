Mia by Tanishq adopts MoEngage to generate formidable phygital customer experiences

Mia by Tanishq, a TATA brand of modern and chic precious fine jewelry, has onboarded the insights-led engagement platform MoEngage to create and disseminate relevant omnichannel customer experiences.

The brand’s primary aim was to reach out to the relevant high-purchase intent customers at the right time and build an omnichannel strategy to amplify brand, product, and value offerings. This included optimizing channels like push notifications, email, website, and in-app. With an intelligent martech platform by its side, Mia by Tanishq wanted to nudge online browsers to convert while driving discovery offline for customers who prefer a touch-and-feel experience before their purchases.

MoEngage was the natural choice of engagement partner to achieve these objectives, considering other Titan brands’ relationship with the platform and the success they’ve driven through the platform.

“As we embark on this journey with MoEngage, we’re enthusiastic about the opportunities it presents for Mia by Tanishq. We anticipate leveraging MoEngage’s innovative solutions to not only drive business results but also foster deeper connections with our audience across multiple touchpoints. This partnership signifies a step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and staying ahead in an ever-evolving market. We look forward to exploring the full potential of this collaboration and achieving even greater success together.”, said Ms. Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head – Mia by Tanishq.

The brand has already witnessed great success during this year’s Akshaya Tritiya campaign with the MoEngage platform, clocking a 5X revenue uplift on the Akshaya Tritiya day. Mia by Tanishq also witnessed increases in metrics like email open rates and click-through rates (way above industry benchmarks).

Speaking about the impact the MoEngage platform has had, Ms. Shyamala added, “We see our efforts being streamlined and scaled via MoEngage in real-time. The platform’s easy-to-use, intuitive dashboard makes automating customer journeys and setting up campaigns a breeze. The actionable insights we gather from the platform are rich and help us refine customer experiences even more.”

Commenting on the secret to cracking excellent customer engagement in the jewelry industry, Mr. Yash Reddy, Chief Revenue Officer at MoEngage, said, “The jewelry industry is a peculiar one that requires longer purchase consideration timelines and lead times for conversions. Given the competitive nature of this category, keeping customers highly engaged via both offline and online touchpoints is a must-have. With MoEngage, achieving this is not just possible but also a given. We are excited to have another Titan brand put its trust in us to boost its engagement initiatives by providing real value to its customers and driving revenue impact that speaks for itself!”