MicroGO raises Pre-Series A Funding of INR 6 cr

Biotech firm MicroGO, a firm in providing smart and sustainable hygiene and infection control solutions, has raised INR six crore in Pre-Series A funding from Angel investors in Calcutta. The funds will be used primarily for strengthening MicroGO’s sales and marketing activities.

Increasing global travel, climate change and emergence of antibiotic resistance organisms poses a serious threat to the quest towards curtailing infectious diseases. MicroGo’s vision has always been aligned to this market need and Covid-19 has further strengthened the need to accelerate hygiene management adoption across the world. These new challenges required newer approaches and necessitated the development of innovative technologies focussing water, food, and health. Due to rapid urbanization, rising number of establishments of commercial spaces, and increasing safety standards post the pandemic, the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in India is expected to reach US$ 526.53 million by the end of 2026.

Commenting on this funding, Dr. Rachna Dave, Founder and CEO, MicroGO said, “This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business as we are focusing on increasing the outreach of our products and solutions. What we are buliding in this space is very significant, since hygiene and infection control practices are looked upon as an expenditure and thus, not given its due attention. Additionally, non-scientific practices are adding both AMR (anti-microbial resistance) as well environemental burden on the nation. All of which shall impact the basic needs of humankind i.e., food, water and health. This infusion of capital will enable us to strengthen our presence in India by expanding the reach network and creating on ground hygiene consultants.”

Speaking on the occasion, the investor leading the round said, “The pandemic has changed the way people and industry prioritize hygiene and infection control practices. MicroGO has developed disruptive smart solutions and has implemented digital hygiene practises. We have been following MicroGO`s work right from the Covid-19 onset wherein, they contributed immensely to the nation even when their team was very small. We are delighted to support a visionary entrepreneur like Rachna, her venture, her team and their vision to break the perception of hygiene practices being an expenditure and turn it into an investment. The team`s single-minded focus to serve their customers right is something we are very proud of. We are indeed very excited about the possibilities.”