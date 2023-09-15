Express Computer

Micron Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform for Its Manufacturing Facilities Globally

Nutanix has announced that Micron Technology, an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, selected Nutanix to build a cloud platform for Micron’s manufacturing facilities globally. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will enable Micron to optimize its infrastructure resources, efficiently operationalize new cloud-ready applications, dramatically reduce costs, and pivot quickly as new opportunities to adjust workloads between private and non-private cloud environments emerge.

Nutanix offers a secure, resilient and scalable technology stack that supports modern application development, the most data-intensive workloads and hybrid multicloud flexibility.

“We are proud to have provided Micron with a solution that they expect will meaningfully reduce their cost, while also enabling enhanced agility in deploying new products and responding to changing market demands,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “We see this win as a testament to the performance, scalability and total cost of ownership benefits delivered by our platform, and our ability to expand our footprint within some of the world’s largest companies.”

“Nutanix enables Micron to build on our established industry leadership in technology and innovation by powering the cloud platform in our manufacturing facilities,” said Anand Bahl, Chief Information Officer at Micron. “Nutanix’s secure, resilient, and scalable cloud platform allows us to modernize our manufacturing environment and move away from traditional compute and storage.”

The Nutanix Cloud Platform provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and data across hybrid multicloud endpoints. Nutanix delivers resilience with self-healing nodes, persistent storage natively integrated to best support modern application deployments, performance and capacity scale linearly. Additionally, the Nutanix Cloud Platform can help deliver cost efficiencies by eliminating unused compute and storage resources.

