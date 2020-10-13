Microsoft, AICTE to skill students in next gen technologies

Read Article

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday announced that it has partnered with Microsoft to empower students and educators with future-ready skills.

As part of this partnership, over 1500 course modules from Microsoft will be made available to students and educators free of cost through AICTE’s e-learning portal, ELIS.

Microsoft’s learning resource centre, Microsoft Learn, has been integrated with the ELIS platform to provide access to personalized learning paths and resources for students, covering a broad range of technologies including AI, IOT, data science and cloud computing among others.

The collaboration also gives educators access to best-in-class online learning paths and instructor-led training material through the Microsoft Learn for educators platform.

Eligible educators and faculty members can access Microsoft’s ready-to-teach curriculum and teaching materials aligned with industry-recognized Microsoft certifications.

“We are committed to empowering learners and educators across the country to skill themselves in emerging technologies and partner in the journey to thrive in a digital future,” Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

According to the company, through this partnership, students will also get an opportunity to be hands-on with technology and build for the future with Azure for Students.

Eligible students aged 18 and above can build apps, explore AI, and make the most of big data with access to more than 25 free Azure services along with US $100 in Azure credit, renewable annually.

To make learning more interactive, Microsoft will host live webinars on next-generation technologies for students of AICTE.

To ensure technology benefits everyone, Microsoft will also sponsor 1000 ‘Microsoft Certification Exam Vouchers’ spanning different technologies for students from underserved communities.

“AICTE is happy to partner with Microsoft to help students get an opportunity to be hands-on with the latest technology and build products and services for the future,” said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education.

–IANS

