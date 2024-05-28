Responsible AI Dev platform Inspeq AI raises INR 9.1 Crore; to help global businesses deliver a safe and secure AI future
Responsible AI development platform provider Inspeq AI today announced that it has raised $1.1 million (approximately INR 9.13 Crore) in a pre-Series-A investment round. Specialist AI investment firm Sure Valley Ventures led the funding round with participation from Delta Partners. Other investors in the round include Plug and Play, and several marquee angel investors, including Gaurav Singh Kushwaha (Founder and CEO of BlueStone), Prateek Dixit (Founder of Pocket FM), Rick Kelly (Former MD of Meta Ireland), Cyril Treacy (Former VP of Salesforce), and other tech executives.