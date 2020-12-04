Microsoft and NSDC join hands for the Imagine Cup 2021 in India

Read Article

Microsoft India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) are joining hands for the India edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021, an annual innovation challenge for students and technology enthusiasts. Imagine Cup is a global competition designed to empower students to apply artificial intelligence and other technologies to solve some of the world’s most critical social and sustainability issues.

This year’s Imagine Cup will be held virtually with students competing to solve global challenges across four categories: Earth, Education, Health, and Lifestyle.

As knowledge partner, NSDC will enable nation-wide reach of the competition across states, districts, and skill development centers. Together, Microsoft and NSDC will conduct virtual Imagine Camps across the country to drive awareness and educate students about the use of advanced technologies in their projects. Students will get a chance to hear from past winners of the Imagine Cup about their experience and advice on tips and tricks.

Speaking about this, Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, said, “As economies focus on building resilience, we are witnessing the power of technology and innovation to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges at scale. The Imagine Cup serves as a platform for the youth of India to couple technology with innovative ideas and build something that matters to them, makes a difference in their communities and creates societal impact. Our partnership with NSDC is aimed at empowering young people across the country to collaborate, innovate and build for a sustainable future.”

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC, said, “The country’s economic development depends on innovations, high-tech jobs and new-age skills. Imagine Cup underscores the importance of skills and learning in achieving inclusive and sustainable development of the youth. It is our endeavor to provide opportunities and platforms to harness their talent and prepare them for a globally competitive world. NSDC is pleased to join hands with Microsoft and exchange knowledge related to digital skills demand and future requirements.

