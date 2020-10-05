Microsoft enhances customer data platform in pandemic times

Read Article

In a bid to provide deeper data insights to its customers in the pandemic times, Microsoft has made some enhancements to its customer data platform (CDP) it launched in February last year.

The new “engagement insights” capability (currently in preview) enables deeper understanding of customer intent and behaviour with cross-channel analytics from their websites, mobile apps, and connected products.

“We bring yet another dimension to customer profiles though integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice,” said James Phillips, President, Microsoft Business Applications.

Organisations can automatically augment profiles with survey responses to truly uncover sentiment and drive detailed segmentation of customers, empowering agile actions that build brand loyalty and driving detailed understanding of customers.

With deep integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, the firms can leverage a library of pre-built AI templates, giving users the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data for quick insights without having to involve data scientists and IT.

In addition, Microsoft is offering a data governance product to help protect that data, and it’s integrating with Microsoft Customer Voice, the company’s survey tool.

“Across the world, so much has changed since last year. The global Covid-19 pandemic has impacted almost every organisation and its customers. We’ve been inspired to see how many organisations are using Customer Insights to not only survive but thrive through this challenging environment,” Phillips said ina blog post on Thursday.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]