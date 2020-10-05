Express Computer


Preparing for the next normal in manufacturing

By HPE - Intel
In this video:

Speaker:

  • Nilotpal Kumar Dutta, Director, India – Manufacturing and Distribution Industry, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Panelists:

  • Ganesh Iyer, Strategic Pursuit Lead – MDI, PointNext Services, HPE
  • Vinay Morje, AVP – Business IT, Grasim Industries
  • Manoj Gautam, VP – IT, Maruti Suzuki India Limited
  • Pranab Kumar Mishra, Chief – Information Technology, Tata Steel
  • Shantanu Chatterjee, Global Head – Digital, UPL
  • V Nagarajan, Head – IT Infrastructure, Britannia Industries
  • Keyur Desai, CIO, Essar Ports & Shipping

HPE - Intel
