Building a Digital India through Hyperconvergence (HCI) and Multi-Cloud

In this video:

Speakers:

  • Naresh Purohit, Regional Head (Systems Engineering), Nutanix India
  • Dominic DSilva, Head – Presales & Solutions, Inspira Enterprises

Panelists:

  • Manoj Jha, CIO & Head of IT, BEML Ltd
  • Praveen Kumar, General Manager (Information Systems), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
  • Debananda Bera, GM(BIS) GAIL(India) Ltd
  • Shailesh Tripathi, Executive Director (IT), HUDCO
  • Dipesh Jain, Chief Manager, IT, Power Finance Corporation Limited

