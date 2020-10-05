ICICI Securities on-boards Subhash Kelkar as CTDO

Read Article

ICICI Securities, India’s leading retail-led equity franchise, today said that following the superannuation of Yagnesh Parikh, the company has appointed Subhash Kelkar as the Chief Technology & Digital Officer.

Given the wealth of knowledge, domain expertise and experience Parikh holds, he will continue to be associated with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Subhash Kelkar comes with close to three decades of technology and services industry experience in various strategic and leadership roles. He has worked in multiple geographies including USA, Europe, Japan and New Zealand and has anchored many digital / technology led transformations. An engineer from the Sardar Patel College of Engineering, Mumbai, and Post-graduate from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (formerly NCST), Mumbai, Kelkar began his career with Tata Consultancy Services, and over the years has worked with organisations like Mastek, the Mahindra Group, and IIFL. He joins I-Sec from CMS Info Systems, where he was the chief Technology Officer.

In his welcome message, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities said, “We welcome Subhash to the I-Sec family and look forward to benefiting from his vast experience of being a change agent in many digital and technological initiatives, both as a client and as a service provider. I-Sec is focusing heavily in digitizing and automating systems, processes, and offerings, and with Subhash by our side, we are confident of gaining a key technological edge. I would also like to thank Yagnesh for his immense contribution towards setting up and growing the ICICI direct platform and look forward to continue benefiting from his experience and expertise.”

“I am thrilled to join ICICI Securities, which is a pioneer of online trading in India. The robustness of the platform can be judged from the fact that it has withstood and adapted with multiple technology changes over the last two decades and continues to remain a platform of choice for ~5 million and growing customers. The team has launched pioneering digital initiatives and I hope to accelerate the pace of innovation in the system,” said Subhash Kelkar, Chief Technology & Digital Officer, ICICI Securities.

“After over 25 years with the ICICI Group, and being a member of the core team which successfully launched icicidirect.com in 2000 which changed the face of trading in India, I had a very satisfying stint. The technology group at I-Sec is second to none and I was privileged to lead such a motivated team. I am happy to pass the baton to Subhash who comes with impeccable credentials,” said Yagnesh Parikh. He continues to be associated with the company in an advisory role.

