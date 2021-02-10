Microtek’s vision of creating a digital ecosystem comes to life with SAP

Read Article

To strengthen its vision of creating a digital ecosystem and to serve customers better, Microtek has embarked on a digital transformation journey with SAP. With SAP’s S/4HANA solution, Microtek is running operations more efficiently and facilitating business continuity with growth and customer success at its core.

Microtek was looking for a robust solution to support its vast business landscape of 12 manufacturing plants, 28 warehouses, and products spanning across UPS, Stabilizers, Healthcare, Wires & cables, Solar, etc. SAP’s S/4HANA reinforced this vision by bringing in all their manufacturing and business processes under a single platform with seamless information sharing and exceptional user experience.

Microtek implemented all core modules of S/4HANA from Financial accounting, Purchasing, Sales & Distribution, Production Planning, Quality Management & Plant Maintenance. A total of 300 users across India, China, and Hong Kong are using this solution, witnessing enhancement in performance of sales processes; seamless inter-company transactions; real-time invoice posting and analysis; improved master data management.

Speaking about the implementation, Saurabh Gupta, Promoter & Director, Microtek International said, “The deployment of SAP S/4HANA is an important milestone in our business transformation journey. It has strengthened our commitment towards creating a holistic and real-time platform for our employees, customers, and suppliers. The decision to select SAP was only natural for us to support our existing 120 million end-users and new growth markets.”

“AIRSS team was enrolled as implementation partner on the virtue of its implementation experience, proven solution design capabilities, best practices, and robust methodology. The team ensured a smooth transformation in a short duration during the challenging pandemic time.” Thiagarajan T, AIRSS.

“Digital technology is modifying the DNA of power electronics, consumer electronics, manufacturing, and selling. Microtek being one of the leading players in this category, we take pride in supporting them in their digital transformation. The adoption of S/4HANA will ensure accelerated solution delivery and business growth trajectory enabling Microtek to become a truly intelligent enterprise,’ said Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President, Midmarket, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

In the next phase, Microtek plans to deploy SAP Analytics Cloud along with SAP Fiori Embedded analytics for better and faster decision-making support.

