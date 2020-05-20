Milagrow ventures into crowdfunding with the launch of a Back Massaging Robot Wheeme 2020

Read Article

With businesses and people adapting to the new normal way of life amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s No.1 consumer robotics brand Milagrow has ventured into crowdfunding with the launch of its robotic back massager Wheeme 2020. The product has been available in the market from 14th May 2020 on its website www.milagrowhumantech.com.

Equipped with Tilt Sensor technology to avoid loss of grip and falling when held at an angle lesser than 45 degrees, the Milagrow Wheeme 2020 gently massages and is highly effective for people who experience backaches. The massager was originally priced at INR 11,990. Milagrow is now leveraging crowdfunding to achieve a price breakthrough and will sell the product at INR 2,990. Crowdfunding will be open to the public for a week starting from 19th May and will be closed for online order on 25th May. Milagrow aims to deliver the product in 15 days.

Operating with a rolling motion, Wheeme, the world’s first robotic massager contains three different settings users can choose from.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Karwal, Founder, Chairman, Milagrow Robots said, “At a time when we need to remain indoors to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones, the Wheeme 2020 will act as a personal physiotherapist of sorts for those experiencing backaches and other muscle pain. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on businesses across verticals and has affected life in more ways than one. Through the crowdfunding model, we aim to ensure that the disrupted supply chain is restored quickly and the price thresholds are brought down.”

He added that “Robots will become an essential part of our everyday life in a post-pandemic world, be it for household chores or for repetitive jobs in professional environments. Price points can be a hindrance to more people buying robots. Our crowdfunding will help the industry evolve and create relevant products with the help of advanced technology. We will announce more launches on this platform soon.

Operational since 2007, Milagrow has been a frontrunner in the consumer robotics industry in India. Its “Human Tech” division, has launched India specific robots and has numerous firsts to include the recently launched AI-powered floor cleaning robot which is fully independent in terms of navigation and can kill COVID virus and also a humanoid which can help doctors interact with patients through their virtual presence.

