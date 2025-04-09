Milestone Systems acquires brighter AI adding state-of-the art anonymization technology

The Berlin-based technology company, Brighter AI, provides anonymisation solutions for video data based on state-of-the-art deep learning technology to protect people’s identities in public.

The advances of artificial intelligence raise concerns around data privacy across the world. One of the biggest challenges in developing AI solutions is finding and accessing sufficient data that can be used. Without data, there are no AI models to train, which are essential for existing AI technologies such as ChatGPT and Copilot. This challenge is particularly significant in video data, where it is even more difficult to find data that does not contain sensitive personal information. The solution lies within regulatory-compliant data, and this is exactly what Brighter AI’s anonymisation technology brings.

The acquisition of Brighter AI also opens up a range of new opportunities with anonymisation capabilities and privacy enhancement, which protects data and enables full data privacy. The addition of brighter AI

significantly strengthens Milestone’s offerings for video management software, video surveillance as a service, and video analytics and fuels the company’s ongoing growth journey in and beyond security. Additionally, brighter AI’s anonymisation technology serves as a cornerstone of the recently announced data library and AI model training tool Project Hafnia.



Strengthening European competitiveness

The privacy-by-design tool developed by Brighter AI further solidifies Milestone’s position as a leading

Responsible Technology company. Combining two European tech leaders with a focus on taking a responsible approach to AI development will be a significant contribution to making Europe the leader in the global AI and tech landscape. It is a testament to European innovation and strengthens the continent’s competitiveness while protecting individual citizens’ privacy.



“Brighter AI is a perfect match for Milestone. Their proven technology is top-notch and will give us a wider offering to existing and future technology partners and customers. The anonymisation tool for video technology will also enhance our focus on responsible technology. Even more important, our two company cultures are highly compatible. Having known Brighter AI for a while, as we have an established collaboration on Project Hafnia, I have complete faith that this will be a great benefit for all. I am indeed very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Milestone,” says Thomas Jensen.

Founded in 2017 by Marian and Patrick Kern, Brighter AI serves companies across various sectors and is the leading anonymisation solution for video data based on artificial intelligence. For the solution Deep Natural Anonymisation, which automatically detects a personal identifier such as a face and generates a synthetic replacement, Brighter AI was named “Europe’s Hottest AI Startup” by Nvidia.

Brighter AI was founded with the mission to make visual data usable in a privacy-preserving way. Joining Milestone Systems marks an exciting new chapter—together, we can scale that mission to a global level beyond Europe. Milestone’s leadership in responsible video technology and their vision with Project Hafnia align perfectly with our values. We’re proud that our anonymisation solutions will become a core pillar of a platform that’s set to redefine how compliant, high-quality video data is used to train AI. We’re ready to shape the future of visual AI—secure, ethical, and transformative.” Marian Gläser says.

Milestone Systems is acquiring Brighter AI and is thereby significantly contributing to strengthening European competition, power, and innovation. Europe must be leading in setting the right standards for global responsible technology. By combining two European tech leaders with a dedicated focus on responsible AI development, Milestone contributes to making Europe a leader in the global AI and tech landscape.