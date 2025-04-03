Milestone systems expand XProtect with enhanced cloud integration, advanced vehicle analytics

Express Computer

By Express Computer
Milestone Systems has announced the release of XProtect 2025 R1, featuring expanded cloud integration capabilities and advanced vehicle identification video analytics. This release demonstrates Milestone’s commitment to platform accessibility and enhanced security features across its XProtect product line.

Extended Arcules Plugin Support Broadens Cloud Integration Options

The XProtect 2025 R1 release, available from March 18, 2025 at 12.00 CET, marks a significant expansion in platform accessibility, with the Arcules Plugin now supporting XProtect Professional+, Expert, and Corporate editions. This enhanced integration enables seamless video and alarm flow from the Arcules Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS/cloud solution) to XProtect across a broader range of deployments, opening new possibilities for system integrators and end users.

Previously available only for XProtect Corporate users, the Arcules Plugin has been redesigned as a standalone device solution, eliminating the requirement for interconnect licensing. This strategic enhancement allows organisations using XProtect Professional+, Expert, and Corporate to leverage Arcules’ capabilities, significantly expanding market accessibility and integration options.

Advanced Analytics Transform Vehicle Identification and Tracking

The XProtect License Plate Recognition (LPR) extension in XProtect 2025 R1 introduces comprehensive enhancements that elevate vehicle identification to new levels of sophistication. These updates enable more precise and efficient vehicle analytics, including:

  • Vehicle Classification: Enables differential processing based on vehicle type, from motorcycles to buses
  • Color Recognition: Facilitates rapid vehicle identification for security and law enforcement
  • Make/Model Detection: Enhances vehicle identification accuracy for investigative purposes
  • Vehicle Angle Detection: Determines vehicle orientation relative to camera position

These advanced capabilities within the XProtect LPR extension accelerate vehicle identification processes, allowing security personnel and law enforcement to quickly locate and identify vehicles of interest. The system’s enhanced capabilities support rapid filtering of video data based on specific vehicle characteristics, speeding up investigation processes and improving response times.

Transformative Impact on City Operations

Beyond security applications, the enhanced vehicle analytics provide valuable insights for urban planning and traffic management. The system’s ability to analyse various vehicle types and their movement patterns enables:

  • Data-driven traffic flow optimisation
  • Strategic congestion management
  • Environmental impact assessment through traffic pattern analysis
  • Informed infrastructure development planning

This latest release continues Milestone’s tradition of innovation in video management technology, providing partners and customers with advanced tools to enhance security operations and leverage video data for broader operational insights.

