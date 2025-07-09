Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Mindsprint enhances ProcureSPRINT™ with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies

Mindsprint enhances ProcureSPRINT™ with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies

News
By Express Computer
UST Selects Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform to Increase Operational Efficiency for its Global Workforce
UST Selects Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform to Increase Operational Efficiency for its Global Workforce
0 1

Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built AI-led solutions to modernise enterprise operations, today announced significant advancements to ProcureSPRINT™, its enterprise-grade AI platform designed to optimise procurement operations, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable cost efficiencies.

Building on its proven foundation, ProcureSPRINT™ now integrates advanced Agentic AI capabilities, empowering organisations to automate complex procurement processes, enhance supplier collaboration, and unlock hidden value levers that can drive procurement cost reductions of up to 15 percent.

ProcureSPRINT™ is built on a secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and offers a modular, plug-and-play architecture that meets the needs of procurement teams at varying maturity levels. Its Agentic AI-powered recommendation engine provides actionable insights to both operational teams and C-level leaders, ensuring organisations can achieve faster cycle times, improved supplier performance, and greater procurement transparency.

“As enterprises evolve, so must their procurement function. The latest enhancements to ProcureSPRINT™ reflect our commitment to strengthening the platform with advanced AI & intelligent automation to deliver practical insights that help organisations reduce costs, improve compliance, and achieve operational resilience,” said G Venkataramanan (GV), Head of Intelligence Enterprise Operations, Mindsprint. “Our Agentic AI approach allows teams to shift from manual execution to more autonomous, insight-driven procurement, delivering faster outcomes with reduced effort.”

ProcureSPRINT™’s suite of intelligent agents supports every stage of the procurement process, including:

  • The Onboarding Assistant Agent streamlines supplier registration through a self-service portal.
  • The RFx Agent simplifies competitive bidding and reverse auctions.
  • The Deal Advisor Agent provides AI-enabled recommendations for award decisions that maximise savings and minimise risk.
  • The Shipment Sentinel Agent offers real-time visibility into shipments and supplier performance.

In addition, the platform offers an advanced, digitised invoice processing system that supports omnichannel document capture, multi-lingual intelligent data extraction, real-time validation, and seamless ERP integration. Organisations using ProcureSPRINT™ achieve over 70 percent touchless invoice processing, significantly reducing manual workload and processing time.

This launch reflects Mindsprint’s ongoing commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that help organisations modernise operations, unlock efficiencies, and achieve strategic objectives. ProcureSPRINT™ is backed by Mindsprint’s comprehensive approach, which combines domain consulting, advanced analytics, technology, and business process expertise.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image