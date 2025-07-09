Mindsprint enhances ProcureSPRINT™ with Agentic AI to unlock up to 15% in procurement cost efficiencies

Mindsprint, a technology firm offering purpose-built AI-led solutions to modernise enterprise operations, today announced significant advancements to ProcureSPRINT™, its enterprise-grade AI platform designed to optimise procurement operations, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable cost efficiencies.

Building on its proven foundation, ProcureSPRINT™ now integrates advanced Agentic AI capabilities, empowering organisations to automate complex procurement processes, enhance supplier collaboration, and unlock hidden value levers that can drive procurement cost reductions of up to 15 percent.

ProcureSPRINT™ is built on a secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and offers a modular, plug-and-play architecture that meets the needs of procurement teams at varying maturity levels. Its Agentic AI-powered recommendation engine provides actionable insights to both operational teams and C-level leaders, ensuring organisations can achieve faster cycle times, improved supplier performance, and greater procurement transparency.

“As enterprises evolve, so must their procurement function. The latest enhancements to ProcureSPRINT™ reflect our commitment to strengthening the platform with advanced AI & intelligent automation to deliver practical insights that help organisations reduce costs, improve compliance, and achieve operational resilience,” said G Venkataramanan (GV), Head of Intelligence Enterprise Operations, Mindsprint. “Our Agentic AI approach allows teams to shift from manual execution to more autonomous, insight-driven procurement, delivering faster outcomes with reduced effort.”

ProcureSPRINT™’s suite of intelligent agents supports every stage of the procurement process, including:

The Onboarding Assistant Agent streamlines supplier registration through a self-service portal.

The RFx Agent simplifies competitive bidding and reverse auctions.

The Deal Advisor Agent provides AI-enabled recommendations for award decisions that maximise savings and minimise risk.

The Shipment Sentinel Agent offers real-time visibility into shipments and supplier performance.

In addition, the platform offers an advanced, digitised invoice processing system that supports omnichannel document capture, multi-lingual intelligent data extraction, real-time validation, and seamless ERP integration. Organisations using ProcureSPRINT™ achieve over 70 percent touchless invoice processing, significantly reducing manual workload and processing time.

This launch reflects Mindsprint’s ongoing commitment to delivering technology-driven solutions that help organisations modernise operations, unlock efficiencies, and achieve strategic objectives. ProcureSPRINT™ is backed by Mindsprint’s comprehensive approach, which combines domain consulting, advanced analytics, technology, and business process expertise.