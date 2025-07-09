Calculus announces strategic global partnership with Seceon to deliver next-gen cybersecurity services worldwide

The Calculus Group is pleased to formalise a global partnership with Seceon, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration marks Calculus as a Global MSSP Partner of Seceon, leveraging the Seceon OTM platform to deliver next-generation, enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions to enterprises across the world.

Through this partnership, Calculus will offer its global clientele advanced threat detection, rapid incident response, automated remediation, and simplified compliance powered by Seceon’s award-winning AI-driven cybersecurity platform. This joint effort is set to empower organisations to proactively protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Our partnership with Seceon allows us to deliver holistic and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions to our customers across the globe,” said Sooraj Vasudevan, CEO of Calculus. “With Seceon’s platform, we can protect our clients against today’s the most advanced and persistent cyber threats while enabling operational efficiency and compliance with the highest global standards.”

“We are excited to partner with Calculus to extend the reach of our cybersecurity innovations to organisations worldwide,” said Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon. “Calculus’ deep expertise as a global MSSP, combined with Seceon’s unified security platform, will provide unmatched visibility, threat detection, and automated response, delivering cybersecurity that is proactive, scalable, and cost-effective.”

This partnership reinforces both companies’ strategic dedication to enabling MSSPs and enterprises to address modern cyber risks with unified, automated, and easily deployable solutions.