Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Consistent launches new 600 Mbps Wi-Fi mini USB adapter for everyday connectivity needs

Consistent launches new 600 Mbps Wi-Fi mini USB adapter for everyday connectivity needs

News
By Express Computer
AI and the next era of global trade: A WTCA perspective By Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
Scott Wang, VP, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)
0 4

Consistent has introduced its latest 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter, a compact plug-and-play device designed to make internet access more convenient and reliable, especially for users working on older desktops or constantly on the move.

With a clean USB-style design and USB v2.0 interface, the adapter is easy to use and supports wireless speeds of up to 600 Mbps. Whether it’s video calls, streaming, or everyday browsing, this small tool helps users stay connected without needing extra wiring or setup.

The product is especially useful for those who travel frequently, live in areas with patchy internet coverage, or use systems without built-in Wi-Fi support. Once plugged in, the adapter also allows access to Hotspot Mode, enabling the user’s PC to act as a Wi-Fi hotspot when needed, adding more value for multi-device connectivity.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said on the launch,
“A lot of users still face issues with internet access on legacy systems or while working remotely. We built this product to offer them a simple, reliable option. It’s compact, easy to carry, and works without hassle — something we believe will come in handy in many situations.”

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter is priced at INR 699 (MRP 1,999) and comes with a 1-year warranty. It is available for purchase in the shop. consistent.in Amazon, and through Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorised retailers.

With this new launch, Consistent continues to add practical tools to its product line-up, focusing on what users need — dependable tech that works without getting in the way.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image