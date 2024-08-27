Mindsprint expands Gen-AI capabilities with Mindverse

Mindsprint announced the expansion of Mindverse, a cutting-edge Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen-Al) solution accelerator. Powered by GPT technology, Mindverse is a secure and purpose-built platform that includes over 10 Gen-AI solutions designed to extract meaningful and actionable insights while ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive data.

Mindverse has proven to be a reliable and valuable tool for enterprise operations. Its practical solutions include data intelligence, document interactor, intelligent chatbots, customer feedback analytics, recommendation engines, language translation, and content generation.

Dharmender Kapoor, the CEO of Mindsprint, announced, “Through direct collaboration with our customers, we’ve engineered Mindverse to prioritise data security. The tangible impact of Generation AI on day-to-day business functions is considerable. Mindverse acts as a hub where we can offer numerous gen-AI solutions that accelerate processes ranging from forecasting agricultural output to streamlining paperwork in life sciences or composing annual reports. Together, these advancements boost productivity, improve decision-making processes, and yield significant commercial benefits, thereby simplifying and enhancing the efficiency of our customers’ professional activities.”

The power of secure LLM use cases in agriculture:

Mindsprint is at the forefront of GenAI-powered solutions, standing out for its advanced capabilities and commitment to confidentiality. It provides a secure environment for LLM-powered use cases in the agriculture and food ecosystem. Mindverse has expanded the capabilities of its applications to include:

-HRGpt, which will help in one one-click summarisation of Employee sentiments and action items

-Catalyst, a Gen AI-driven service assistant to augment sales and marketing teams by generating curated emails, account plans for prospects, and marketing content

-AgriQBot, which allows users to receive AI-generated answers to any posed question, demonstrating Gen-Al’s tangible business impact.

-Intelligent chatbots supporting structure data querying where business users can get results from Data Lake/Data marts without them needing to write SQL or report to visualise data

-GenAI-powered Procurement transformation with

-Recommendation engine for minimising procurement cost

-Negotiation strategy for shortlisting vendors

-Insights on historical spend and procurement strategy

-One-click draft generation for Annual report and competitor analysis

Document Interactor enables users to extract insights from uploaded documents through targeted questions.

Sagar. P.V., Chief Technology Officer, Mindsprint, said, “The 10+ Gen AI projects solutions are built with a strong priority on security and compliance and focus on the evolving nature of our customer’s business requirements. As we look forward, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and democratizing it to meet individual and organizational priorities.”

Mindverse aims to transform how companies use Gen AI by providing better decision-making, higher productivity, and superior customer experiences. With over two decades of Mindsprint’s proven domain expertise in agri and food, the company has delivered multiple customer-centric digital solutions leveraging GenAI.