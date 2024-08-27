From a Fiction to Reality on Your Desk: AI’s Role in Operational Efficiency

By: Rakesh Kumar, Co-Founder and Head of Technology, Appstrail Technologies

Artificial Intelligence has always been around, but its efficacy was debatable a decade ago. That is changing drastically. Whether it is the introduction of GPT 4.0 or Gemini, waves of Conversational AI have been all that we have been reading.

Sitting at the corner seat of a buzzing Bengaluru office, I often wonder if the true potential of AI is already realised? More often than not, the answer is that we are yet to decipher a lot of it, much like the ocean (where we have only discovered five percent of it). While certain business functions are seeing great results, such as employee productivity, business intelligence, and automation, most organisations are still piloting the efficiency of AI for their growth.

Trusting AI with your business

For any business to thrive, efficiency and cost management are key. However, it has always been the same. So, how is AI stepping up to the plate?

AI, once a futuristic concept, is now a present-day reality transforming our personal and professional lives. By integrating AI into everyday operations, companies are experiencing a game-changing boost in efficiency and cost savings. Operational excellence is not merely about hitting performance metrics but involves creating a consistent way of working that aligns with the organisation’s purpose. AI acts like an invisible helper, optimising processes and automating repetitive tasks, thus freeing employees to focus on more strategic activities and significantly boosting productivity.

The journey of AI is fascinating. From the early days of computing, scientists have dreamt of creating machines as intelligent as humans. Today, AI has evolved into smart systems capable of human-like decision-making, bridging the gap between technological innovation and global challenges. Employees seek more than just a paycheck; they want their work to have meaning. Companies can boost engagement and performance by tying individual roles to the broader organisational purpose, making work more meaningful and motivating for employees.

This technology’s integration into various sectors is not just about efficiency; it is about redefining how we live and work. More individuals, businesses, and governments are adopting AI, leading to exponential growth in global economies. Successful companies integrate technology into their operational excellence frameworks in ways that respect and empower employees. Using interpretable AI models helps employees understand and trust the technology, ensuring higher adoption and sustained impact. Organisations excelling in operational excellence actively seek feedback from all levels, aligning KPIs with the company’s purpose to ensure that everyone understands their role in the company’s success and feels valued for their contributions.

AI turning mundane into magic

AI’s potential extends beyond large-scale projects to making our daily lives easier. In regions like India and the Global South, where human labour is abundant, augmenting it with AI leads to positive outcomes. At our organisation, we have embraced AI integration in everyday tasks, significantly enhancing efficiency and productivity. Our sales team uses AI-powered proposal agents to quickly generate proposals, freeing up time to build relationships and close deals. Leveraging AI, customers can use natural-language prompts on CRM data to trigger powerful, time-saving automation, and create personalised, AI-generated content. For developers, AI tools enable focus on solving complex business problems rather than writing repetitive code, fostering innovation and creativity.

Unleashing a new era of efficiency

Exploring AI’s depths reveals its potential to drive operational efficiencies and cost savings. AI is not just a tool; it is a strategic asset transforming business operations to be more efficient, productive, and cost-effective. By promoting AI use in everyday tasks, businesses can harness technology to compliment human skills, driving efficiency and productivity. This approach benefits individual organisations and sets a positive example for global AI adoption. As AI continues to integrate into various business functions, it will unlock new levels of potential, transforming the way we work and revealing possibilities as vast as the unexplored depths of the ocean.

In a nutshell, we are at the start of an exciting AI-driven era that’s set to transform our businesses and daily lives. Imagine AI, such as J.A.R.V.I.S, handling your mundane tasks effortlessly, freeing you to focus on more strategic and creative challenges. Workplaces will thrive as roles align with meaningful purposes, boosting morale and productivity. This is not science fiction; it is a reality. By integrating AI thoughtfully and ethically, we can create environments where businesses and employees flourish. The AI revolution is here, packed with endless possibilities. Are you ready to unlock its full potential for your business? The future looks incredibly bright!