Royal Orchid Hotels ltd upgrades to Hotelogix to take their 100+ properties to the cloud

Hotelogix said India’s Royal Orchid Hotels Limited (ROHL) has adopted its muti-property management system. Hotelogix’s comprehensive platform enables ROHL to standardize processes across their properties and gain centralized control over their operations, – helping them drive growth strategies and enhance guest experience and loyalty.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited is one of India’s rapidly expanding group hospitality brands. With a robust portfolio of 100+ properties, 5900+ villas and cottages, and 170+ restaurants in 65+ locations across India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, the group is known for delivering unparalleled experiences to its guests. It offers a diverse range of accommodation options, including business hotels, leisure hotels, long-stay suites, and inns, to ensure every guest finds their perfect stay. Whether in bustling metro cities, serene holiday destinations, sacred pilgrimage sites, or exotic wildlife parks, the group’s properties offer an oasis of relaxation. The group is eyeing significant expansion and plans for 25-30 new hotels and a new brand for 5-star marquee hotels this year.

ROHL has used an on-premises solution to manage its operations for over a decade. With a strong focus on expansion, it grew from 20 properties to a 100+ property-strong brand in the last couple of years. As a tech-focused enterprise, the management wanted to upgrade to a cloud-based multi-property management platform for centrally managing operations across member properties for improved efficiency. It led them to overhaul their digitization strategy with modern technology.

“Keeping our rapid growth, vast service levels, and changing business dynamics in mind, we are reimagining the digitization strategy for our brand and business. We are pleased to upgrade to Hotelogix Cloud platform that is comprehensive enough to be at the core of our operations. We are now in the process of centralizing everything from our corporate office to implement and monitor brand standards while efficiently managing operations and serving guests better,” said Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid Hotels Limited.

Hotelogix has integrated its multi-property management system with best-of-the-breed third-party solutions to help the group efficiently and centrally manage online distribution, revenue, accounting, restaurant operations, marketing, loyalty, etc. It has also equipped the hotel staff with a Mobile PMS App to keep track of operation/business-critical via a dashboard to ensure efficient operations and decision making on the go.

“With Hotelogix, our go-live process for new properties we’ve signed up for has significantly reduced. We’re now able to minimize overhead costs, and it’s much simpler to add a new property to our ecosystem with better control from our corporate office. Property owners will be pleased to know that it enables us to unlock their revenue potential and enhance operational efficiency quickly,” Arjun said.

At the core, ROHL is focused on enhancing guest experience across the group with access to central guest history to learn their preferences and serve them better. The group leans on data-driven strategies and guest feedback to understand their sentiment and create value for them with the Regenta Rewards program. Self-check-in and guest services apps are some initiatives the group is looking to implement toward modern-day digital-first strategies.

“With Hotelogix powering our group-wide operations, we have taken a giant leap towards a redefined tech-first approach to run our enterprise with agility while staying competitive and attractive in the market and winning guest loyalty. We are excited to embark on this cloud journey which will be critical to achieve our desired goals and scale up aggressively across our multiple brands within ROHL,” Arjun said.

“We thank Royal Orchid Hotels Limited for selecting Hotelogix as their Cloud platform partner,” said Aditya Sanghi, CEO of Hotelogix. “ROHL’s adoption of the cloud is a significant leap not just for the group but for the entire hospitality industry in India, as ROHL has been one of the torchbearers over the years. ROHL has helped Hotelogix mature as a system with its continuous feedback, and we are committed to delivering the expected ROI from this move to the cloud.”