Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar opposes telco’s demands to charge OTTs ‘fair share’

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar opposes telco’s demands to charge OTTs ‘fair share’

NewsSoftware
By Express Computer
OTT-Services
0 8

TRAI’s recent consultations on regulating app-layer services have reignited the debate on net neutrality. Private telcos and other internet providers are now suggesting that these apps should pay a “fair share” for accessing their infrastructure, challenging the core tenet of net neutrality.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to twitter today saying that India is one of the first countries in the world to ensure Net Neutrality and pushed back against Telcos wanting to be gatekeepers of the Internet. That decision was an important factor in India becoming a world-leading innovation economy with a vibrant global standard startup ecosystem.

“Net Neutrality in India was a hard fought battle for those who remember – which started during UPA govt and peaked in 2015/2016. I led an effort where over 5 lac Indians wrote to @TRAI opposing efforts of some Telcos to cabelize the Internet & double dip/charge. PM @narendramodi ji vision made India one of the first countries in the world to ensure #NetNeutrality and push back against Telcos wanting to be gatekeepers of the Internet. That decision of PM was important factor in India becoming world-leading innovation economy with this vibrant global standard startup eco-system that we see tdy”

OTT services—spanning areas like streaming, networking, shopping, and gaming—are the lifeblood of India’s digital entrepreneurship. They have also provided high-quality content for little-to-no cost to users. This in turn has spurred the rapid growth of data consumption and economic activity in India. Mandating revenue-sharing mechanisms between OTTs and TSPs would effectively reverse this phenomenon by disincentivizing growth for OTT based businesses, for whom a volume-based revenue sharing mechanism would be a glass ceiling for continuing growth and may prove to be an entry barrier for startups.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image