Sharda Launchpad Federation Partners with FigFax to Launch Sharda Global F&B Accelerator to mentor over 50 food brands

Sharda Launchpad Federation, a business incubator and accelerator by a renowned educational institution Sharda University embarks on its commitment to fostering innovation and growth, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FigFax (SnackFax) to launch Sharda Global Food and Beverages Accelerator. The program is set to mentor and fast-track over 50 promising food brands under India’s 1st F&B Accelerator in the next year.

This program is open to a wide spectrum of businesses, including those in food processing,
dairy and mechanisation, quick-service restaurants (QSR), dining establishments, poultry,
logistics, warehousing, infrastructure and mechanisation, packaging, beverages, and more. The selection process is set to be highly competitive, with only 20 startups advancing to the next round in the 1st Cohort.

In a dynamic and ever-evolving Indian food and beverage sector, startups and emerging brands often face hurdles when accessing the resources and mentorship needed to scale effectively. Recognising this gap, Sharda University and FigFax have joined forces to revolutionise the food industry in North India. As a promoter of Sharda Launchpad, the university is committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and innovation in the food industry.

The collaboration will provide financial support, access to seasoned mentors, and personalised acceleration programs tailored to address the unique challenges faced by food businesses in North India. On this association,Vice Chancellor of Sharda University, expressed, “Sharda Launchpad, in collaboration with FigFax, embodies Sharda University’s unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in North India’s food industry. We envision it as a beacon of hope for aspiring food entrepreneurs, offering them the tools, mentorship, and funding needed to thrive in this vibrant sector. With a shared commitment to innovation and growth, we believe that Sharda Launchpad will be a perfect recipe for startup success as well as economic development in the region, creating a lasting impact on the food business landscape.”

Ashu Agrawal, Founder and CEO of FigFax, affirmed, “In the world of entrepreneurship, the challenge for budding foodpreneurs has always been accessing the right resources and
mentorship to turn their dreams into reality. Our tie-up with Sharda University aims to address this gap head-on. For entrepreneurs, this collaboration is fantastic news as it offers them a golden opportunity to spice up their businesses and lead a revolution in the food industry.

We extend a warm invitation to all aspiring food business owners to join us on this exciting journey.” Startups and emerging food brands participating in Sharda Launchpad can anticipate a multitude of benefits. This collaboration will provide financial support, access to seasoned mentors, and personalised acceleration programs, all tailored to address the unique challenges faced by food businesses in North India. The partnership aims to equip startups with the knowledge and tools needed to scale their businesses successfully, covering aspects such as product development, marketing strategies, financial management, and more. Furthermore, Sharda Launchpad will cultivate a collaborative community of food entrepreneurs, encouraging the exchange of ideas and best practices.

