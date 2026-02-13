Mirror Security and Yotta partner to launch encrypted AI Inference as a service

Mirror Security Limited and Yotta Data Services Private Limited today announced a strategic partnership to jointly offer Secure encrypted AI Inference as a Service on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud – India’s largest sovereign AI infrastructure with 16,000+ GPUs.

The collaboration integrates Mirror Security’s production ready Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) Engine with Yotta’s Tier IV sovereign AI cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to run AI workloads on sensitive data that remains encrypted throughout computation.

The partnership targets mission-critical AI deployments across banking, financial services, healthcare, legal services, and government agencies—sectors where data privacy and regulatory compliance are paramount.

“This partnership establishes India’s first truly sovereign AI infrastructure. With Yotta’s world-class Shakti Cloud and Mirror’s FHE Engine, Indian enterprises can now leverage the full power of AI without compromising data confidentiality or sovereignty. Data stays encrypted, keys stay with the customer, and intelligence stays in India.” said Pankaj Thapa, Co-Founder & CEO, Mirror Security

“Yotta is at the forefront of powering India’s AI revolution, delivering sovereign infrastructure built to the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance. Today, Yotta powers nearly 75% of India’s AI compute capacity, reinforcing our leadership in enabling the nation’s AI ecosystem. With Mirror Security’s advanced privacy-preserving capabilities integrated into Shakti Cloud, we are further strengthening our role as the trusted foundation for India’s most critical and regulated AI deployments.” said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO & MD, Yotta Data Services.

The secure encrypted AI Inference offering ensures compliance with India AI Governance Guidelines and data localization requirements, supporting India’s vision for indigenous, sovereign AI capabilities.