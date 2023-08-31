Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  MobiKwik collaborates with Cashfree Payments to offer its ZIP payment option to over 20,000 online retailers

MobiKwik collaborates with Cashfree Payments to offer its ZIP payment option to over 20,000 online retailers

News
By Express Computer
0 12

MobiKwik announced its partnership with Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking company, to offer the convenience of interest-free credit for its users at their fingertips by integrating ‘ZIP Pay Later’ with Cashfree Payments’ Payment Gateway. It will enable users to use their ZIP credit limit of up to Rs 60,000 to pay at over 20,000 online merchants. The ZIP Pay Later option will be launched with 10% Supercash on a minimum transaction value of Rs 499. 

Upasana Taku, Chairperson, Co-founder & COO of MobiKwik, said, “We believe in making transactions seamless and empowering consumers by offering them more choices to make informed financial decisions. We are glad to extend our partnership with Cashfree Payments, bringing together the convenience of our popular ZIP Pay Later option with a trusted and efficient payment gateway platform like Cashfree Payments to make the process more seamless.”

 

MobiKwik ZIP ensures a seamless payment experience with an impressive success rate of over 95%. The ZIP pay later option allows users to pay bills, shop for clothes, groceries, and electronics, order food, medicines, and much more with their credit limit. With ZIP, users can shop at over one lakh brands simply from the comfort of their homes using MobiKwik at the checkout and just pay later.

Reeju Datta, Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, “At Cashfree Payments, we are committed to empowering our merchants with seamless payment experiences that are both scalable and affordable. With this partnership, we aim to take this mission to the next level. Our goal is to enable customers to pay for their purchases in the most flexible and convenient manner possible, without any unnecessary hassles. We hope to drive greater financial inclusion across India and deliver even more value to end customers by working closely with MobiKwik.”

 

Merchants can also seamlessly integrate MobiKwik ZIP into their existing Cashfree Payments checkout, offering their customers a cutting-edge payment solution. With a success rate of over 95%, merchants can be assured of providing a smooth payment experience to their users. By offering credit options, merchants can also witness an upsurge in conversions, as customers embrace the flexibility of deferring payments.

MobiKwik ZIP is applicable on top brands across the country. The partnership between MobiKwik and Cashfree Payments is set to bring significant benefits to customers, merchants, and both companies involved.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image