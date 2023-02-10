Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  MoMAGIC Technologies partners with Qualcomm to launch 4G enabled IoT solutions

MoMAGIC Technologies partners with Qualcomm to launch 4G enabled IoT solutions

News
By Express Computer
0 23

MoMAGIC Technologies has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop connected IoT solutions using the new Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem. The Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem is an all-encompassing solution that offers greater computing capabilities, connectivity, and location-based technologies to enable a new generation of fast, powerful, high-performing IoT solutions.

MoMAGIC Technologies has vision to work on the rapidly evolving need of diverse IoT requirements and use cases. By working with Qualcomm Technologies, MoMAGIC has entered the 4G Cellular IoT market. This association will help MoMAGIC to expand IoT applications in smart utility meters, trackers, e-mobility, parking meters, home automation and security, and other location-based solutions, among many other verticals.

“For MoMAGIC Technologies, the Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem allows us to advance IoT solutions with better connectivity. By enabling users to enhance their computing capabilities for IoT devices, MoMAGIC Technologies are now able to create solutions that can process data at a higher rate than ever before, by using the Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem,” said Arun Gupta, CEO and Founder, MoMAGIC Technologies. “Expanding IoT application use allows devices that require power efficiency and have a small form factor design to process quicker using the new LTE modem.”

“We are excited to have MoMAGIC Technologies using our latest IoT modem to create smaller, long-lasting, power efficient devices and expand its range of indigenously designed cellular IoT solutions,” said Dev Singh, vice president, business development, and head of building, enterprise and industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We offer a rich roadmap of system innovations that can be easily deployed on the existing LTE cellular infrastructure internationally, allowing our customers to explore new use cases and form factors that promote the growth and expansion of the cellular IoT ecosystem.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Know how to empower your organization with data resiliency cloud
Register Now
close-image