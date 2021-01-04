More than 330 Korean exhibitors to attend ‘CES 2021’

Read Article

More than 330 South Korean exhibitors are expected to introduce their new products and cutting-edge services at the world’s largest tech expo next week, data from its organiser showed on Monday.

So far, 338 firms, institutions and colleges from South Korea have registered for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, according to the US Consumer Technology Association. This year’s tech show will take place online from January 11 to 14 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.

The number of South Korean participants is down from last year, when some 390 took part in the tech conference, but is still the second highest after the United States, which is sending more than 560 firms.

Last year, South Korea had the third-most participating companies at CES behind the U.S. and China.

Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. will anchor South Korea’s tech innovations at CES 2021 like at past events.

The two electronics giants collected dozens of honours at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards, with Samsung winning 44 accolades and LG grabbing 24 awards.

–IANS

