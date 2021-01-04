Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  OPPO launches community platform to connect with tech enthusiasts

OPPO launches community platform to connect with tech enthusiasts

News
By IANS
0 14
Read Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts.

In line with the brand’s efforts to use technology and empower people, this interactive platform will allow users to collaborate, share and learn together keeping informed on the latest updates on all products and services.

“We are thrilled to have introduced a platform for the community to bring the fans to one place to share and express themselves and also learn about the latest innovations at OPPO. The OPPO Community, driven by expression and united by technology will help us write the future of technology through their valuable inputs,” Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said in a statement.

The community platform will act as a new gateway to the company’s latest launch updates, early tech news, sale alerts, exclusive offers and special event invites.

OPPO India is also running a contest on the community page called, ‘What noise do you want to cancel out this New Year?’ With this, OPPO Humans can come up with one thing they have left behind in 2020 and one thing they would wish for in 2021.

To be a part of an ongoing campaign, users have to simply post a picture using an OPPO phone which can be posted in the comments section.

The winners of the contest stand a chance to win amazing OPPO goodies like the OPPO Smartwatch, OPPO Enco W11 Wireless earphones, OPPO Power Bank and much more.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image