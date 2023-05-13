Mother’s Day: 4 Mompreneurs Who are Paving the Way for the Next Generation of Women Entrepreneurs

It’s the perfect time to celebrate the amazing mothers who have turned their passions into successful businesses. These “mompreneurs” have overcome the challenges of parenthood while juggling the demands of running a business. They have inspired a new generation of women to follow their dreams and achieve their goals, regardless of age or circumstances. Their inspiring stories prove that it’s never too late to follow your dreams and achieve great things. Here are the four “mompreneurs” who are sure to motivate and inspire every woman.

Kalpana Jha and Uma Jha

Kalpana Jha is the co- founder of JhaJi Store which is an online pickle store that sells homemade pickles using authentic, traditional recipes from Mithilanchal in North-Eastern region of Bihar. She is a homemaker and mompreneur. Kalpana Jha is also a master Madhubani painting artist and has created more than 100 art pieces in the last 30 years. It was their lifetime ambition to start a venture of her own. Kalpana Jha started the JhaJi Store with her sister in law, Uma Jha to fulfil this dream. In the short duration of 2 years, she has managed to grow this business to 3 times. Her vision is to take the taste of Mithila & Bihar to families across the country. And doing so, create meaningful livelihood for 300+ women locally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Pallavi Singh

Ms. Pallavi Singh’s journey in the male-dominated manufacturing industry is nothing short of inspirational. Being a mom of 2 children and running Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL),as a Vice President, she has been instrumental in leading the company’s growth by acquiring brand licences from top global brands like Kodak, Thomson, Blaupunkt, and White Westinghouse. Not only that, but SPPL has also become the first company in India to form an alliance with Google to manufacture Android TV’s in India. Ms.Singh’s entrepreneurial spirit, hard work, and dedication to her work are truly inspiring for every woman who aspires to succeed in the corporate world. Her success story showcases that women can achieve anything they set their minds to, regardless of the industry or the challenges they may face.

Radhika Ghai

Together with her husband Sandeep Aggarwal, Ghai was one of the earliest ecommerce entrepreneurs in India and the co-founder of the online shopping portal ShopClues. She served as the Chief Business Officer for one of the first unicorns in India.

It became the fourth unicorn in the nation with a valuation exceeding $1 billion in January 2016. According to numerous accounts, Ghai is the first Indian woman to join the Unicorn Club.

However, the couple’s 2017 separation and divorce proved to be a setback for the business. Ghai has two sons and is currently the founder and CEO of Kind Life, an online retailer for clean nutrition and beauty products.

Upasana Taku

Upasana Taku’s journey as a successful businesswoman and mother is truly inspiring. As a co-founder of MobiKwik, a mobile phone-based payment system and digital wallet, she has been instrumental in revolutionising the digital payment landscape in India. Her dedication, perseverance, and entrepreneurial spirit have helped MobiKwik grow into a leading player in the digital payments market. In 2020, MobiKwik achieved unicorn status, making it one of the most successful startups in India.

Despite juggling the demands of running a successful business, Upasana Taku also manages to be a devoted mother to her son. Her success story is a testament to the fact that women can have it all – a successful career and a fulfilling personal life. Her achievements prove that with hard work and determination, anything is possible

This Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate the achievements of these and all the other amazing “mompreneurs” who are setting new benchmarks of success and proving that motherhood and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand.