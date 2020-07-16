Mukesh Ambani Says That JioMart Would Be Expanding Into Electronics, Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma And Retail

Read Article

This comes as a great opportunity amid such unprecedented times that JioMart shall be expanding its inventory with electronics, fashion, healthcare and pharmaceutical products. Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced this at the Annual General Meet. This was even mentioned that apart from assisting customers with fast and safe delivery of products, JioMart, the online grocery platform has collaborated with kirana shop owners, by helping them transact digitally and also transform their regular shops into self-service stores within less than 48 hours. Originally launched in May, JioMart has been rolling out to nearly 200 towns pan India.

The online grocery platform aims to serve customers, and kiranas and also takes a two-pronged approach in order to achieve the same. Keeping in mind such unprecedented times, JioMart also offers a complimentary COVID-19 safety kit with every order first time. Also, JioMart has been working closely with WhatsApp in order to facilitate easier transactions between customers and kirana shop owners. Mukesh Ambani believes that this would be creating growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and would also enable customers to seamlessly transact with kirana shops.

Additionally, JioMart also allows sellers to stay connected and transact digitally through a multifunctional POS. the platform also offers a solution to kirana shop owners where Reliance professionals would be converting a regular shop into a self-service store in less than 48 hours. Apart from this, JioMart would also be required to ensure auto replenishment of inventory.

The beta version of JioMart was rolled out by Reliance back in May, where it was being rolled to 200 Indian towns. Ambani believes that JioMart has seen an average of nearly 250,000 orders in a single day ever since. Experts believe that the online platform would also be seeing a greater reach to more cities in the future, that might also include collaboration with more brands and also with startups. Amid this, it needs to be seen what strategies do rivals BigBasket, Grofers and Amazon come up with to stay ahead of its competitor.

