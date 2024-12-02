MyWays.ai launches Zeko AI, an AI-driven SaaS for enterprises to Scale their teams faster

Parent Company of Myways.ai, backed by AUM Ventures, RTAF, and IIMA Ventures, launches its AI-driver recruitment solution-providing platform – Zeko AI. The platform uses GenAI to help businesses scale more quickly, enabling them to use AI to reach out to targeted candidates and take highly conversational audio-video interviews in both tech and non tech domains. Zeko AI is solving a common problem in hiring: simplifying the employment process to prevent inefficiencies and excessive expenses brought on by fragmented procedures. The platform is committed to revolutionising traditional recruitment into an effective, AI-powered approach.

With an aim to become a vital AI partner in everyday Recruitment operations and cutting hiring time by 80% through intelligent automation, the platform’s purpose is to increase productivity through AI-powered automation in talent acquisition and talent intelligence, making recruitment quicker, simpler, and more efficient. Zeko AI’s dedication and commitment to data security and privacy are equally essential to its purpose. The platform guarantees the highest level of protection for sensitive data by only using external data that is gathered before any personnel joins a company.



“The launch of Zeko AI reflects our commitment to solving critical pain points in recruitment while addressing diverse talent acquisition challenges,” stated Samyak Jain, co-founder and CEO of Zeko AI. “We are committed to enabling AI to be inclusive, accessible, and revolutionary for hiring managers everywhere. Our mission is to ensure our clients achieve unmatched success by streamlining the hiring process and enhancing it with state-of-the-art technology”, he added.

Named the “Best HR Tech Startup” at the esteemed Future Tech Summit, Zeko AI is revolutionising the HR tech sector with its disruptive AI-powered interviewing features. The Company has been in the HR industry for more than 5 years, and its end-to-end software solutions are revolutionising the hiring process by guaranteeing impartial, efficient, and expedited hiring procedures.

Chetan Mehta of AUM VC said, “Zeko AI is an India-centric innovation with global scalability. The opportunity for Zeko AI to revolutionise recruitment aligns with India’s growing stature as a global talent hub. As companies increasingly look towards emerging markets, platforms like Zeko AI can capitalise on India’s and Middle East’s growing demand for AI-enabled solutions”

The platform can adjust to different languages and dialects, making it a feasible solution for companies globally. Advanced paperwork verification, impartial candidate evaluations, and workforce planning tools are some of its characteristics. Redefining recruitment efficiency, the platform also boasts an impressive 80% success rate in hiring within two to three interviews.



Further, CA Amit Singal, General Partner at RTAF, mentioned, “We appreciate the direct economic impact Zeko AI offers to enterprises. By reducing hiring costs and optimising operational inefficiencies, Zeko AI empowers businesses to thrive in a competitive market. Zeko AI’s platform is set to reshape how organisations view recruitment as an investment rather than a cost centre”.

The platform provides several solutions under Zeko AI, including Zeko Hunt, Zeko Screen, Zeko Interview, Zeko RPO, and Zeko Campus, all intended to reduce manual intervention and increase hiring effectiveness.