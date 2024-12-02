Harnessing the power of Generative AI for enhanced mobile app security

By Jan Sysmans, Mobile App Security Evangelist, Appdome



The advent of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has unlocked new possibilities for enhancing mobile app security, offering a promising solution to longstanding challenges faced by users during mobile attacks.

Many mobile app security products are designed primarily for cybersecurity teams, often overlooking the user experience. When a threat is identified, the application is typically blocked, requiring users to endure a frustrating and time-consuming support process.

The mobile threat landscape is broad and dynamic. According to DSCI’s India Cyber Threat Report 2023, Android devices face an average of three attacks per month. Current application security approaches remain inadequate, as they fail to incorporate user-friendly strategies into their defense models. This results in cumbersome and time-intensive experiences for users.

Challenges faced by end users

End users encounter several obstacles during mobile attacks. Alerts sent to IT departments often lack specific threat data, leaving users without sufficient information about the threat or possible solutions. The IT investigation process is typically laborious, requiring multiple manual interactions with various support teams. As a result, users often find it easier to reset their devices than to navigate these tedious processes. Furthermore, some companies choose to uninstall compromised apps and abandon security measures entirely, leaving attacks unresolved for prolonged periods.

Enhanced support with GenAI

Large Language Models (LLMs) and GenAI excel at extracting knowledge from billions of data points, making them ideal for addressing sophisticated security queries. However, for GenAI to provide effective operational support during attack resolution, it must have access to concrete details about the ongoing attack and its context.

The proposed solution involves a GenAI tool designed to support end users during mobile attacks. This tool would provide mobile brands and enterprises with real-time details about ongoing attacks and updated vendor reports. Support, IT, and cybersecurity teams would be empowered with actionable insights, while the system would also outline steps for obtaining further assistance if needed.

GenAI’s three-step approach to threat resolution

GenAI’s threat resolution process consists of three key steps: understanding, locating, and resolving the threat.

Understanding the threat

GenAI provides comprehensive explanations of various forms of malware, spyware, and other malicious entities affecting mobile devices. It offers insights into their behavior, methods of infection, and potential consequences. Locating the threat

GenAI delivers step-by-step instructions for identifying malicious entities, including how to check app permissions and locate hidden files. Resolving the threat

GenAI provides clear, device-specific instructions for removing threats and ensuring device safety. These instructions are user-friendly and require no technical expertise.

The impact of GenAI on global mobile security

Integrating GenAI into mobile security could significantly reduce the attack surface for devices worldwide. By delivering faster resolutions and user-specific solutions, GenAI empowers over a billion mobile users with clear, actionable guidance to protect their devices confidently. This not only alleviates the support burden on cybersecurity teams but also shortens the window of vulnerability, thereby significantly enhancing global cybersecurity awareness and protection.