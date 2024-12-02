Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Elastic now collaborates with AWS to leverage Generative AI capabilities

Elastic now collaborates with AWS to leverage Generative AI capabilities

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Elastic the Search AI Company, announced today it is strengthening its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by leveraging the latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) services from AWS. As part of this collaboration, Elastic is offering large language model (LLM) observability support for Amazon Bedrock in Elastic Observability. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organisations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI.

The new integration offers Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) detailed insights into their Amazon Bedrock LLMs performance and usage. SREs can now leverage Elastic Observability to monitor invocations, errors, and latency metrics. This allows them to more proactively prevent incidents and identify root causes, ensuring optimal performance for their Amazon Bedrock-powered generative AI applications. Additionally, Elastic AI Assistant, which utilises Amazon Bedrock, helps SREs accurately analyse data, generate visualisations, and provide actionable recommendations for issue resolution. 

“As LLM-based applications are growing, it’s essential for developers and SREs to be able to monitor, optimise, and troubleshoot how they perform,” said Santosh Krishnan, general manager of Security and Observability Solutions, Elastic. “Today’s integration simplifies the collection of metrics and logs from Amazon Bedrock, in turn streamlining the process of gaining valuable and actionable insights.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image