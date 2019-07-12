Narayana Health and Columbia Asia hospital present at Healthcare Senate and Awards

Topic: Cyber Security in Digital Healthcare Era

Speaker: K V Kumar, CIO, Narayana Health

Highlights

* The cost of cyber security breaches was close to $8 billion last year. The penetration of technological systems is increasing exponentially

* Since we have multiple players who interact with healthcare sector’s data, it raises many challenges to the security provider

* Major hacks in privacy are due to privilege misuse; people must be educated to prevent such misuse

* Using single source of identity, infrastructure monitoring, thoughtful password management and periodic audits help prevent cyber crimes

Speaker: Ashokkan Somuveerappan, CIO, Columbia Asia

Topic: Digital Patient experience journey

Highlights

Hospitals that provide superior patient experience generate 50 per cent more revenue. Patient experience journey is all about understanding the expectations of a patient and designing a platform that meets them superlatively.

Digital patient engagement channels can be beneficial to hospitals

Investment in digital mediums within hospitals depends on two major factors- cost variables and change management process within the organisation

Digitalisation has to be continuous process. Digital transformation within organisations will depend on key performance indicators based on business factors

