Narayana Health and Columbia Asia hospital present at Healthcare Senate and Awards

Healthcare Senate, The National Private Healthcare Business Summit organised with the theme, 'Financially Fit and Tech empowered' had two CIO sessions from Ashokkan Somuveerappan, CIO, Columbia Asia and K V Kumar, CIO, Narayana Health

By Abhishek Raval
Topic: Cyber Security in Digital Healthcare Era

Speaker: K V Kumar, CIO, Narayana Health

* The cost of cyber security breaches was close to $8 billion last year. The penetration of technological systems is increasing exponentially

* Since we have multiple players who interact with healthcare sector’s data, it raises many challenges to the security provider

* Major hacks in privacy are due to privilege misuse; people must be educated to prevent such misuse

* Using single source of identity, infrastructure monitoring, thoughtful password management and periodic audits help prevent cyber crimes


Speaker: Ashokkan Somuveerappan, CIO, Columbia Asia

Topic: Digital Patient experience journey

Hospitals that provide superior patient experience generate 50 per cent more revenue. Patient experience journey is all about understanding the expectations of a patient and designing a platform that meets them superlatively.

Digital patient engagement channels can be beneficial to hospitals

Investment in digital mediums within hospitals depends on two major factors- cost variables and change management process within the organisation

Digitalisation has to be continuous process. Digital transformation within organisations will depend on key performance indicators based on business factors

Quote: The investment in digital mediums within hospitals depends on two major factors- cost variables and change management process within the organisation


Abhishek Raval

Principal Correspondent at expresscomputer.in. Covers enterprise tech and e-governance with a focus on smart cities. He can be reached at [email protected]

