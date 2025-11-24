Narayana Health strengthens identity security and compliance with Saviynt identity cloud

Saviynt announced that Narayana Health has deployed the Saviynt Identity Cloud to modernise identity governance, enhance security and streamline regulatory compliance across its nationwide operations.

Founded by Dr Devi Shetty, Narayana Health operates 21 hospitals, 5 heart centres and 19 primary-care facilities across India and abroad, serving millions of patients annually. Managing access for over 18,000 identities across multiple Active Directory domains and 17 critical applications—including its proprietary ATHMA EHR system—posed a significant security and operational challenge.

With Saviynt’s Healthcare-specific Identity Cloud solution, Narayana Health has:

Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning, ensuring timely and secure access for clinicians.

Enforced Separation of Duties (SoD) policies and automated governance workflows, boosting audit-readiness.

Integrated smoothly with its ATHMA EHR platform to accelerate onboarding of healthcare professionals.

Reduced total cost of ownership through a cloud-first, scalable model delivering faster time-to-value.

“In healthcare, safeguarding patient data is as vital as delivering quality care,” said Kumar K V, Chief Information Security Officer, Narayana Health. “With Saviynt Identity Cloud, we’ve built a blueprint for modern healthcare security that automates processes, reduces risk and ensures regulatory compliance across our network.”

“This partnership illustrates how identity security can drive business outcomes and enable care-delivery rather than hinder it,” said Karthik Satish Kumar, Vice President – Customer Office, Asia Pacific & Japan, Saviynt. “By simplifying governance and access for healthcare professionals, we free them up to concentrate on what matters most: patient care.”

Adding to the story of impact, Saviynt’s own published resources show that their platform can reduce application-onboarding time by up to 70% and deliver a 240% ROI over three years in identity governance programmes.

The implementation at Narayana Health achieved its first go-live in just three months, underscoring rapid time-to-value in a regulated environment.