National Technology Day 2023

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11th, as a reminder to the world about India’s growing power in the field of science and technology. The day also serves as an opportunity to honor scientists and engineers who have made contributions to the nation’s development.

The National Technology Day has a different theme every year. For 2023, the theme is ‘School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate’

Below are some quotes from the industry leaders:

Manish Bhatia, President – Technology, Lendingkart

On the occasion of National Technology Day, let us celebrate the innovative spirit and unwavering determination of engineers and technologists who are using their expertise to solve critical challenges faced by humanity. We should also recognise and applaud the tireless efforts of those that are transforming the finance industry and empowering small business owners. Their dedication & problem-solving mindset has not just been key to unlocking new opportunities for the industry but also powering the growth of our economy, enabling entrepreneurs to thrive, and shaping the future of our world.

Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Businesses are witnessing fast and lots of changes in recent years, especially in the way they function. Organisations are looking at challenges as well as new ideas and want technology to solve them. For such quick ideation and scaling, it is cloud technology that provides the most effective solution. At Rapyder, we continue to invest in technology, solutions, and people to help many more organisations globally in their journeys of digital transformation at scale, by leveraging new-age technologies that are best suitable for them. Our able and expert team works seamlessly to make the cloud a business benefit for customers.

Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global

In the current business context, Digital Transformation journeys are being accelerated by organisations so that they become future-ready. But this has unfortunately given rise to cyber-attacks, which is a serious concern for countries as well as organisations across the globe. On this National Technology Day, India, as the emerging leader in the digital world should take proactive steps to strengthen cyber security defenses with a focus on Zero Trust Security Model. Solutions such as Identity and Access Management, Governance, Risk and compliance, End-Point, Data, and App security should be leveraged extensively in every cybersecurity strategy across organisations.

Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Sr VP-Head of Global Smart City Business & President and CEO, NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.

“Today, technology is playing a massive role in making the lives of common citizens more efficient, safe, and inclusive. It is our belief that the next phase of economic growth and development in India must be carefully calibrated and achieved sustainably. This will be marked by more robust infrastructure, strengthened by a digital layer to derive its maximum potential, whether applied to traffic management, city governance, connectivity, airports, or public transportation services. Furthermore, the use of powerful technologies like AI, ML, and Biometrics has already proven their efficacy in empowering governments to govern better, deliver citizen services more equitably and seamlessly, and maintain law and order. Deepening the use of technology will further strengthen governing bodies, and foster a transparent, productive, and safe society. We feel further enthused to see that the government is taking significant steps to strengthen the R&D efforts in the nation with initiatives like the CoEs for AI, conceived to realise the vision of ‘Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India’”.

Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited

“In today’s digital landscape, it is crucial for organisations to stay current with emerging technologies and trends to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive. The convergence of these technologies has propelled the use of Artificial Intelligence into mainstream business, and the potential of AI to revolutionise industries and drive growth is unparalleled. AI is beyond basic automation and insights. It can unlock insights from vast amounts of data and optimise decision-making processes. In the ITeS sector, AI-based applications can profoundly impact how people and processes work, how businesses engage with each other, and how products or experiences are delivered. So, it is about intelligent Business & Technology decisions and action involving lesser human intelligence. With greater research and innovation, AI can potentially engage with consumers in a more targeted manner, thus improving end-user experiences.

We at Wipro believe in technology for good and provide solutions to concerns that are fundamental to businesses and humans. We have been working in the AI space for many years and for more than two years have an established Generative AI CoE, working alongside technology partners, and academic institutions driving research in advanced areas of AI to help customers leverage these technology advances to gain a competitive market edge.”

Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech

“The world has realised the importance of moving to renewable sources of energy. Across all aspects of life from travel to power consumption to industrial usage and smart cities, there is a very strong thrust on adopting ‘green’ technologies. Our government has introduced many favourable policies to ensure that green technologies are embraced by all. At Clover Infotech, we have been using our resources judiciously and have been designing processes to optimise the consumption of electricity, water, paper, etc. We have moved our own financial systems to the cloud in our endeavour to reduce the per-user carbon footprint. We have been accredited with the relevant ISO certifications for our ESG practices. As a responsible corporate, we have been publishing our ESG report to our customers as well. I believe every organisation and individual must leverage the power of new-age digital technologies to accelerate India’s mission of attaining carbon neutrality and creating a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all.”

Sudha KV, Vice President, Dell Technologies, India

“At Dell, our vision is to become an essential technology company for our customers and partners, and we are focused on creating technologies that drive human progress. From healthcare to education to a digital economy, we believe in the power of technology to help solve complex societal challenges. Together, and as individuals, our passion and unique perspectives propel every idea, concept, and solution we create. Today, Dell is instrumental in advancing the digital landscape of the world. We are powered by the innovative spirit of our team members in this endeavor. Especially in India and with the incredible digital transformation pace over the past few years, technology has enabled businesses to step into a new era of growth and success. Our aim is to help our customers and partners reimagine how they do business to meet everchanging needs, drive innovation and create a cultural shift throughout their organisation.”

Subhendu Sahu, General Manager, India, Mandiant – Google Cloud

“India, today, has emerged as one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies in the world. The proliferation of smartphones, widespread internet connectivity, and the government’s push toward digitalisation have all contributed to this rapid growth. India’s digital revolution has had a significant impact on various sectors, including e-commerce, fintech, and healthcare. As we embrace the digital age, we must also confront the reality of escalating threats that rise with the advent of digitalisation and innovation in technology. With any significant technological shift, there are also challenges that come with the rise of the digital age. Cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, and the digital divide are all issues that must be addressed to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution are accessible to all. At Mandiant, we recognize the critical importance of addressing the talent and skill gap in cybersecurity. We remain committed to empowering the next generation of cyber defenders with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to safeguard our digital landscape and protect our collective security. As we usher into a new era of technological advancement, it is critical to address information security gaps and data protection as India pushes towards achieving its socio-economic goals and cementing its position as a global digital powerhouse.”

Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director & Site Head at Analog Devices

“Innovation is the cornerstone of progress, and technology has been a driving force in revolutionising the world we live in. The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry globally has played a pivotal role in the development of modern technology, and India is now poised to take on a leadership role in this space. The Indian government has initiated programs that encourage the domestic production of electronic goods for both the regional and global markets.

Coupled with the rise of innovative start-ups, a push towards digitalisation, and the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G/6G, Automotive Electrification, Smart meters, and Digital factories to name a few have created a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of the semiconductor industry in India. With a skilled workforce, favorable policies, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D), India is well-positioned to become a hub for semiconductor Design, Engineering, and manufacturing. We believe that, in a rapidly growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to leverage its vast pool of engineering talent and become a global hub for semiconductor innovation.”

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO of Quick Heal Technologies

“On account of National Technology Day, we must acknowledge the transformative power of technology. At Quick Heal, we are committed to harnessing this power to create a safer digital world through innovative solutions built on the most advanced technology stack with AI at their core. Our goal is to empower individuals, organisations and nations to thrive in an interconnected world by providing them with the solutions they need to stay cybersafe.”

Raj Sivaraju, President, APAC, Arete

“India has emerged as a global technology hub, and on this National Technology Day, we celebrate the nation’s incredible contributions to the field. However, with this progress comes the responsibility to ensure the security and privacy of our citizens’ digital identities. As we embrace the benefits of technology, we must also acknowledge its risks. Cybersecurity threats loom large, and the consequences of a successful threat can be devastating. This day reminds us that we must remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect our digital infrastructure. As we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, let us prioritise cybersecurity as an essential component of progress, ensuring a safe and secure digital future for all.”

Parag Khurana, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks India

“On this National Technology Day, we recognise the immense value that technology brings to businesses and individuals alike. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence, we are witnessing a technological revolution that is changing the way we live and work. However, as with any innovation, there are also risks and challenges to be addressed, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity”.

“Cybersecurity is a complex and ever-evolving field, and we need to constantly stay up-to-date with the latest security trends and best practices”.

He added, “let us continue to embrace technology while prioritising security and privacy. We encourage businesses and individuals to be proactive about their cybersecurity posture and to partner with trusted experts who can help them navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. By working together, we can harness the full potential of technology to create a safer, more secure world”

Nishant Behl, Founder, Expand My Business (ExMyB)

“As we witness the growing tech prowess of India, it is clear that our country has the potential to become a global tech hub and innovation powerhouse. The role of technology in building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ cannot be overstated, as it is critical to unlocking the full potential of our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. India’s growing focus on creating digital public goods reflects our commitment to using technology to improve the lives of all citizens. We must continue harnessing technology’s power to drive positive change and build a better future for all.”

As we look to the future, it is evident that technology will continue to touch every aspect of our lives. It is an enabler of business and a catalyst for progress, driving innovation and transforming industries across the globe. However, with great power comes great responsibility. We must build responsible technology that reflects our values and upholds ethical principles. At Expand My Business, we remain committed to advancing technology responsibly and sustainably, to create a brighter future for all.”

Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder, iThink Logistics

“National Technology Day is an occasion to celebrate the revolutionary power of technology, which has constantly been changing the world as we know it. At iThink Logistics, we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging the latest technological advancements to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth for our clients. We are redefining logistics through our platform, which serves as a one-stop solution for integrating multiple courier platforms over a single dashboard, making logistics smarter, efficient, transparent, and cost-effective for our clients. Looking ahead, the future of logistics lies in the seamless integration of technology into all aspects of the supply chain. With the rise of e-commerce and increasing consumer expectations for faster, more reliable deliveries, we believe that logistics providers must adapt quickly to keep up with the pace of innovation and drive holistic growth.”

Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in

Adopting a hybrid and multi-cloud approach is becoming a highly sought-after strategy as it offers organisations numerous benefits, including increased security and flexibility. AI and ML are today part of Cloud Services as it has become increasingly challenging for companies to build their own AI infrastructure. Additionally, containerized applications are gaining traction, which is further driving transformational technology trends in cloud computing.

At Cloud.in, our team of experts possesses deep technological expertise and empowers organizations with a broad range of cloud solutions, making us a game-changer in the cloud offerings space. We believe that in the near future, cloud services will continue to be leveraged to access more innovative technologies, further enhancing the efficiency of business operations and customer experience. As a result, we strive to stay ahead of the curve by providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients.

Ankit Wadhwa, Co-Founder & CEO, Rario

“National Technology Day celebrates the incredible power of technology, and its impact on collectibles is nothing short of revolutionary. Blockchain technology has transformed the digital collectibles industry, offering fans unprecedented security and interactive experiences. This technological breakthrough has created a global marketplace by enabling collectors to purchase, sell, and trade items from anywhere and fostering connections between fans previously impossible. Rario is proud to lead the charge in this digital revolution, offering collectors seamless and secure access to unprecedented experiences. The Rario Inner Circle offers fans an exclusive experience to connect with their favourite players and teams.

Our gratitude goes out to India’s scientific and technological community for their outstanding contributions to the industry on this special occasion. We look forward to a future where technology drives innovation and pushes growth boundaries”