National Technology Day: Insights from Leading Tech Leaders and Visionaries

National Technology Day is a day of great significance for technology enthusiasts all over the world. Celebrated on May 11th every year, this day commemorates India’s successful nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998 and the country’s emergence as a nuclear power. However, National Technology Day has now become a celebration of technological advancements in all fields, including IT, healthcare, space exploration, and much more.

We are featuring quotes from technology leaders who have made a significant impact in their respective fields and their views on the importance of technology in shaping the world we live in today.

Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India

NetApp recognises the immense potential of technology to drive progress, and the responsibility that comes with it to be environmentally conscious. Cloud serves as a vital resource for companies looking to become net zero and helps organisations achieve their sustainability goals. By adopting cloud-first strategies, investing in renewable energy technologies, and embracing regenerative designs, companies can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future. Through our various offerings, we are steadfastly committed to continue developing energy-efficient technologies and solutions that allow our customers to significantly reduce their carbon footprint. We have set an ambitious but achievable target of a 50% intensity reduction of Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030.

Amit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Businesses are witnessing fast and lots of changes in recent years, especially in the way they function. Organizations are looking at challenges as well as new ideas and want technology to solve them. For such quick ideation and scaling, it is cloud technology that provides the most effective solution. At Rapyder, we continue to invest in technology, solutions, and people to help many more organizations globally in their journeys of digital transformation at scale, by leveraging new-age technologies that are best suitable for them

Madhavi Rao, Marketing Group Director – EMEAI, Cadence Design Systems

India has a strong expertise in semiconductor design that has been built over the last three decades. Talent is of essence in a knowledge-intensive sector like electronic design. India and its engineers are renowned for their design expertise and know-how, and this continues to be the primary reason for the continued investment in the country. Ecosystem collaboration is essential because many of today’s design challenges are interdependent. To deal with this interdependency, companies must address specific technical issues and collaborate closely with ecosystem partners to develop practical and reliable solutions in a reasonable timeframe. Close collaboration among designers, EDA vendors, IP providers, foundries, and other ecosystem players will help mitigate some of the design challenges posed by complex electronic devices.

To build this ecosystem, India needs to focus on building a skilled workforce, promoting research and development, fostering entrepreneurship, improving infrastructure, and encouraging collaboration. Over the 30-plus years that Cadence Design Systems has been present in India, we have been integral in building and nurturing the VLSI ecosystem. Cadence is a founding member of both the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and the VSI Society of India, both key industry bodies. Cadence has contributed to manpower development in the country through the government of India’s Special Manpower Development Program in VLSI Design (SMDP) since its inception, as well as through a number of other programs. Cadence has also partnered with accelerators and incubators to support entrepreneurship and building of the value chain.

On National Technology Day, let us pledge to continue the journey of building a strong and vibrant ecosystem to power India’s technological growth, and become a significant player in the global value chain

Vaibhav Tare, VP & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) & Global Head – Cloud & Infrastructure Services (CIS), Fulcrum Digital Inc

In today’s business environment, sustainability has become an important boardroom conversation. To meet sustainability goals, enterprises can prioritize this by leveraging various facets of technology. IoT, big data analytics, and AI can enable businesses to collect and analyse data on environmental factors such as air quality, water usage, and energy consumption, to optimize resource usage.

Further, organizations can lower their carbon emissions by moving their data to the cloud. This strategy can help balance business and sustainability objectives while taking a comprehensive approach to address environmental impact while meeting business needs. On National Technology Day, we at Fulcrum Digital, reaffirm our commitment towards driving innovative technology-powered solutions for a greener environment.”

Poornima Bethmangalkar – General Manager and Head of Industrial & Manufacturing, Happiest Minds Technologies

The National Technology Day, first celebrated 24 years ago, is yet another reminder of the pivotal role technology has played in India’s evolution towards becoming an economic superpower. As we continue to make progress, we need to clearly prioritize sustainability in a way that goes beyond carbon emission and net-zero goals.

While good policymaking and investments are imperative to progress, technology can be a great enabler in the path towards sustainability. Green energy through solar, wind power and hydropower offer cleaner alternatives to today’s dependence on coal and crude oil. Electric mobility also carries great potential to benefit from changing infrastructure and the provision of smart grids.

Moreover, India’s burgeoning IT services industry has resulted in unprecedented investments in data centers. The need of the hour is to adopt a green approach by exploring underwater data centers, generating electricity through green hydrogen, and using AI more effectively to predict energy consumption.”

Arvind Vaishnav, Vice President, Head of Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) Bengaluru

Innovation happens at the intersection of people, processes, and technology. Healthcare is no exception, as we observe key developments in the sector with technology at its core. This National Technology Day, I envision that the network of virtual and in-person care will become highly integrated and accessible with real-time and predictive healthcare information supporting care coordination throughout the patient experience. Also, AI-powered workflow optimisation will help increase operational effectiveness, freeing up healthcare professionals to concentrate on what they do best: patient care. The digital architecture of hospitals will in fact undergo major transformation with application of wireless technologies and interoperability, shifting the point-of-care from hospital to home.

To sum up, technology is not just transforming healthcare in India, it is revolutionizing it. Technology is set to revamp healthcare by enhancing experiences of patients and care providers, improve health outcomes, and cut costs of care for a more sustainable growth. It is the foundation for the merger of healthcare, innovation, and business administration, connecting all elements of the care continuum.

Aveekshith Bushan, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Aerospike

World Technology Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of the technology industry and the impact that technology has had on our lives. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the challenges ahead and consider how we can harness the power of technology to address the biggest challenges facing our society.

We continue to see our customers use Aerospike to transform our lives for the better. Our focus is to leverage our real-time, highly scalable and performant, always-on database to push the boundaries of what is possible. In today’s world, where hyper-local delivery, real-time payments and instant gratification have become the norm, the ability to process data quickly has become ever more critical. Real-time data touches us every moment of every day. Whether it’s fraud detection and protection, mobile payments, telecommunications, or smart manufacturing, we must recognize the importance of making decisions in real-time.

Real-time data continues to grow by 30% per year, with overall data projected to grow to over 180 zettabytes by 2025. With this in mind, it’s critical these decisions be made by technologies that provide consistent performance at an unlimited scale and affordable cost. This meets the technical demand of processing at a massive scale while ensuring consumer demands are satisfied.

With the right tools and technologies, businesses can stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions in the moments that matter. Ultimately, we believe that technology can continue to be a positive force world and that by working together to innovate, we can create a brighter, more connected future for all.

Girish Hirde, Global Practice Head, InfoVision

The year 2023 is a crucial time for technological advancements, as various breakthroughs are occurring in fields such as IoT, AI, ML, big data analytics, blockchain, and robotics. Due to the rapid pace of technological development, companies need to be nimble and adaptable. Those who fail to keep up risk falling behind while their competitors seize opportunities offered by emerging technologies.

Cutting-edge technologies such as AI/ML, blockchain, data analytics and engineering, IoT and metaverse are transforming industries and societies at an unprecedented scale. These technologies are breaking barriers and revolutionizing business practices, driving innovation, and accelerating digital growth. At InfoVision, we believe technology is a powerful tool that unlocks new opportunities for growth and innovation. Thus, we have developed industry-specific innovative solutions in these technology domains, committed to helping our clients accomplish their vision and maintain competitive edge in their respective industries.

National Technology Day serves as a reminder of technology’s potential to transform our world for the better. As part of this industry, InfoVision is proud to drive innovation and redefine the world by perpetually innovating and assimilating emerging technologies. Our aim is to create a more accessible, equitable, and sustainable world.

Harshit Mittal, Co-founder & CTO of SupplyNote

National Technology Day is a reminder of technology’s immense potential in shaping a sustainable future. At SupplyNote, we are working to reduce food waste in the F&B industry by empowering restaurants with innovative solutions. We aim to create a more sustainable and efficient food supply chain, starting with India and expanding to other geographies. We appreciate the contributions of fellow startups and government initiatives towards fostering a culture of innovation and finding solutions for a better future

Ankit Ruia, Co-founder & CTO of SuperBot

On the occasion of National Technology Day, we at PinnacleWorks are thrilled to celebrate the transformative impact that technology has had on the way we communicate with one another. As the creators of SuperBot, an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent, we recognize the critical role that technology plays in enhancing human experience and driving progress. As we observe National Technology Day, we are proud of our achievements, but we also understand that the journey towards technological excellence is an ongoing one. At PinnacleWorks, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and to always evolve with our customers’ communicating needs, providing them with the most innovative and transformative solutions

Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education

Larger focus should be on the pivotal role of 21st-century skills such as problem-solving, creative and critical thinking, digital literacy, experiential learning, and global competency to help them become the key-decision makers of tomorrow

K. A. Alagarsamy, Director, Consortium for Technical Education (CTE)

On the occasion of National Technology Day, it is important to stress the need to integrate new technologies in educational institutions and professional spheres. However, it has been observed that insufficient staff training is becoming a relevant issue in the market. Hence, training and upskilling and re-skilling of employees for the new technology is the need of the hour. Therefore, new technology adoption requires a long-term strategy that requires dedicated time, effort and expertise

Pratham Barot, Co-Founder & CEO at Zell Education

As we celebrate National Technology Day, it is clear that the role of technology in education has never been more critical

Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay

India has emerged as a leading player in the adoption of emerging technologies, with numerous start-ups and established companies leveraging new-age technologies like blockchain to address challenges and gaps in the system. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global market for blockchain technology, which was valued at $5.92 billion in 2021, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 85.9% from 2022 to 2030. With blockchain, industries in India can develop new solutions to tackle issues such as supply chain inefficiencies and data security while simultaneously creating opportunities for economic growth and financial inclusion.

However, the successful implementation of new technologies requires taking initial steps, including collaboration between the government and industry players. This collaborative effort can create a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and responsible usage of digital assets. At ZebPay, we are committed to supporting this collaboration and providing a secure and transparent platform for our users to trade digital assets. We believe that by working together, we can unlock the full potential of blockchain technology and drive the growth of India’s economy to new heights.

Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder & CEO, 5ire

Although we celebrate the 11th May as the day of the successful Pokhran-II tests, I think of this day as one where we refused to compromise on our strong educational foundation that rendered the advancements India has made in technology. We’re the envy of the world and when it comes to blockchain technology. We are not only implementing this technology, but are a major provider of Web3 talents across the globe.

Although people like Prof. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis were considered statisticians, but their thorough skill and education is helping in producing master AI programmers for India, since statistics is a foundational element in AI.

May we continue to invest heavily in blockchain and Web3 education, like the NITI AYOG initiative started by the Indian government that will net us millions of new talent in Web3 and other emerging technologies.

Navdeep Sharma, Co-Founder, ReelStar

In recent years, we have seen a surge of emerging technologies that are transforming the world as we know it. Among these technologies, NFTs are playing a major role in revolutionizing the media and entertainment industry. According to VMR (Verified Market Research)’s report, the NFT market could be worth $231 billion worldwide by 2030. This technology has the potential to transform the way we create, distribute, and consume digital content, providing new opportunities for artists, musicians, filmmakers, and other creators to monetize their work and connect with fans in new ways.

In India, the rise of NFTs has already begun to transform the media and entertainment industry. NFTs are enabling new forms of digital art creation and providing ways for fans to support their favorite creators. Young creators can monetize their efforts by selling or trading NFTs, further democratizing access for content creators, content consumers, and enhancers. As India continues to embrace this exciting new frontier, we can look forward to a future where art, culture, and innovation converge in unprecedented ways. New age technologies have the potential to empower creators and transform the industry, creating new opportunities and unlocking new possibilities.

Anand Rajan, Mission Leader & Co-Founder at Apurva.ai

Technology is not just a tool, it’s a catalyst for progress. It empowers us to innovate, to collaborate, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible. With its ability to solve pressing issues, bridge gaps, and transform societies, technology enables governments, civil society, and markets to come together and create real impact at scale.

As we mark National Technology Day, let’s remember that the true value of technology lies not in its novelty or complexity, but in its ability to improve people’s lives. Let us commit to using technology in a way that promotes equity, inclusion, and sustainability, and to ensuring that its benefits are shared by all.

Srinivas Prasad, Senior Director & Site Head at Analog Devices

Innovation is the cornerstone of progress, and technology has been a driving force in revolutionizing the world we live in. The rapid growth of the semiconductor industry globally has played a pivotal role in the development of modern technology, and India is now poised to take on a leadership role in this space. The Indian government has initiated programs that encourage the domestic production of electronic goods for both the regional and global markets.”

Coupled with the rise of innovative start-ups, a push towards digitalization, and the increasing demand for cutting-edge technologies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G/6G, Automotive Electrification, Smart meters, and Digital factories to name a few has created a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of the semiconductor industry in India. With a skilled workforce, favourable policies, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D), India is well-positioned to become a hub for semiconductor Design, Engineering and manufacturing. We believe that, in a rapidly growing digital economy, India has a unique opportunity to leverage its vast pool of engineering talent and become a global hub for semiconductor innovation.”

Aalok Kumar,Corporate Officer & Sr VP-Head of Global Smart City Business & President and CEO, NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd

Today, technology is playing a massive role in making the lives of common citizens more efficient, safe, and inclusive. It is our belief that the next phase of economic growth and development in India must be carefully calibrated and achieved sustainably. This will be marked by more robust infrastructure, strengthened by a digital layer to derive its maximum potential, whether applied to traffic management, city governance, connectivity, airports, or public transportation services.

Furthermore, the use of powerful technologies like AI, ML, and Biometrics have already proven their efficacy in empowering governments to govern better, deliver citizen services more equitably and seamlessly, and maintain law and order. Deepening the use of technology will further strengthen governing bodies, and foster a transparent, productive, and safe society. We feel further enthused to see that the government is taking significant steps to strengthen the R&D efforts in the nation with initiatives like the CoEs for AI, conceived to realise the vision of ‘Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India

Arun Awasthy, Vice President & Managing Director, Johnson Controls India

The United Nations declared 2020 as the beginning of the ‘decade of action’ which calls for an accelerated sustainable solution for the world’s biggest challenges, including but not limited to Climate Change, in order to achieve the targets set under the UN SDGs 2030. Carbon emissions continue to be a huge challenge the world over, with buildings being significant contributors to this. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning are important facets of a building not only for comfort, but also from a health standpoint.

At the same time, HVAC systems have been known to be extremely polluting for the environment. Today, the integration of technology like AI and ML into HVAC and Building Management Systems have been game changing. Being armed with data, integrating disparate systems within the building, and automation, have made it possible to make informed and timely decisions, with positive implications for energy and cost savings. We are at a point in time where we must take cognisance of the role technology can play in pivoting nations towards a ‘Sustainable Transformation’

Ramesh Srinivasan- CEO India Business, Netcore Cloud

As we celebrate National Technology Day on May 11, we are reminded of the incredible impact that technology has had on the world of marketing. At Netcore Cloud, we are proud to be a part of this revolution and to be at the forefront of the MarTech industry. Marketing has undergone a seismic shift in recent years, with technology playing an increasingly vital role in helping businesses reach and engage with their customers. From AI-powered personalization to search, automated email campaigns, technology has transformed the way we approach marketing.

As a MarTech company, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to technology. By harnessing the power of emerging technologies such as Generative AI, ML, and blockchain, we are able to provide our clients with cutting-edge marketing solutions that help them stay ahead of their competition. On this National Technology Day, let us celebrate the incredible innovations that have brought us this far and look forward to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO of Quick Heal Technologies

On account of National Technology Day, we must acknowledge the transformative power of technology. At Quick Heal, we are committed to harnessing this power to create a safer digital world through innovative solutions built on the most advanced technology stack with AI at their core. Our goal is to empower individuals, organizations and nations to thrive in an interconnected world by providing them with the solutions they need to stay cybersafe.

Raj Sivaraju, President, APAC, Arete

India has emerged as a global technology hub, and on this National Technology Day, we celebrate the nation’s incredible contributions to the field. However, with this progress comes the responsibility to ensure the security and privacy of our citizens’ digital identities. As we embrace the benefits of technology, we must also acknowledge its risks. Cybersecurity threats loom large, and the consequences of a successful threat can be devastating. This day reminds us that we must remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect our digital infrastructure. As we continue to innovate and push the boundaries of technology, let us prioritize cybersecurity as an essential component of progress, ensuring a safe and secure digital future for all

Parag Khurana, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks India

On this National Technology Day, we recognize the immense value that technology brings to businesses and individuals alike. From cloud computing to artificial intelligence, we are witnessing a technological revolution that is changing the way we live and work. However, as with any innovation, there are also risks and challenges to be addressed, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is a complex and ever-evolving field, and we need to constantly stay up-to-date with the latest security trends and best practices

Nishant Behl, Founder, Expand My Business (ExMyB)

As we witness the growing tech prowess of India, it is clear that our country has the potential to become a global tech hub and innovation powerhouse. The role of technology in building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ cannot be overstated, as it is critical to unlocking the full potential of our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. India’s growing focus on creating digital public goods reflects our commitment to using technology to improve the lives of all citizens. We must continue harnessing technology’s power to drive positive change and build a better future for all.”

As we look to the future, it is evident that technology will continue to touch every aspect of our lives. It is an enabler of business and a catalyst for progress, driving innovation and transforming industries across the globe. However, with great power comes great responsibility. We must build responsible technology that reflects our values and upholds ethical principles. At Expand My Business, we remain committed to advancing technology responsibly and sustainably, to create a brighter future for all

Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder, iThink Logistics

National Technology Day is an occasion to celebrate the revolutionary power of technology, which has constantly been changing the world as we know it. At iThink Logistics, we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging the latest technological advancements to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth for our clients. We are redefining logistics through our platform, which serves as a one-stop solution for integrating multiple courier platforms over a single dashboard, making logistics smarter, efficient, transparent, and cost-effective for our clients.

Looking ahead, the future of logistics lies in the seamless integration of technology into all aspects of the supply chain. With the rise of e-commerce and increasing consumer expectations for faster, more reliable deliveries, we believe that logistics providers must adapt quickly to keep up with the pace of innovation and drive holistic growth.”

Mike Muralidharan, Chief Operating Officer, Bahwan CyberTek

Tailwind opportunities like democratized AI, favourable policies, and a future-ready knowledge capital will support India’s transformation into a powerhouse for innovation. There is incredible interest in emerging technologies like 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Edge Computing and we are watching businesses of all sizes leverage these technologies to create new revenue streams and business models. Indian enterprises are going beyond transactional efficiencies and offering consulting and value-added services. The growth of deep-tech enterprises, programs like Digital India and projects like India Stack, and our successful track record of IT and BPO service exports, will make India the preferred choice for global technology players.”

Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech

The world has realized the importance of moving to renewable sources of energy. Across all aspects of life from travel to power consumption to industrial usage and smart cities, there is a very strong thrust on adopting ‘green’ technologies. Our government has introduced many favourable policies to ensure that green technologies are embraced by all. At Clover Infotech, we have been using our resources judiciously and have been designing processes to optimize the consumption of electricity, water, paper, etc.

We have moved our own financial systems to the cloud in our endeavour to reduce the per-user carbon footprint. We have been accredited with the relevant ISO certifications for our ESG practices. As a responsible corporate, we have been publishing our ESG report to our customers as well. I believe every organization and individual must leverage the power of new-age digital technologies to accelerate India’s mission of attaining carbon neutrality and creating a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all.”

Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets

With unlistedassets.com platform we are facilitating liquidity for unlisted company angel investors, esop holders and institutions through online negotiation window, buy now listings, express interest listings and transacting through a bank escrow wallet for every verified user with downloadable deal documentation.

The applications are Java based Multitenant, designed using microservices and modular monolithic architectures. The system is secured and protected using OATH2 which is used to authenticate and authorize the applications. Easy to use Admin panel for retail and institutional platform. Dynamic routing/multi-vendor support for payment gateways and onboarding checks such as Pan verification and Aadhar verification. Cloud service-based infrastructure which runs on AWS. Important Frameworks/Languages/Tools used – MySQL, DynamoDB, Java, Go-Lang, Spring Boot, OATH2 based Authorization Server (Open ID connect). We have also developed Neo Banking capabilities for escrow.

Shashank Sharma, Director, Scoreme Solutions

ScoreMe Solutions is an advanced fin-tech company specializing in automating credit underwriting and delivering comprehensive digital lending solutions. Our cutting-edge technology platform and APIs offer a seamless, touchless experience from borrower on-boarding and KYC validation to credit underwriting and in-principle loan disbursal. Leveraging the power of AI, our software ensures precision and efficiency by minimising human intervention and errors, guaranteeing prompt and accurate outcomes.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Wright Research

Technology is revolutionizing financial operations through automation, advanced data analytics, and enhanced security measures. In the future, artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a key role in enabling more advanced data analysis and predictive modeling in the financial industry.

At Wright Research, we use technology widely in our work. We automate our decision making process using backtests and alogrithms. We use prediction models and optimization to size our positions and take tactical calls. Our operation and user interaction is also fully automated using technological solutions that make our solutions accessible for everyone

Shrutiranjan Satpathy, CTO, Porter

Over the last few years, the Indian logistics industry has gone through a much-needed overhaul, with new-age platforms championing and contributing to the digitisation of the sector. Disciplines like machine learning, data analytics and, of course, AI, have been rapidly changing the landscape of logistics. GPS and real-time tracking have improved by leaps and bounds as well, which have contributed to the further penetration of tech-enabled logistics. In fact, certain workflows, such as payments and accounting, have become exclusively digital and reduced the paperwork while simultaneously offering all stakeholders greater control and view over their data points. With innovations such as quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery models coming up so rapidly, customer habits and expectations have also morphed dramatically.

Technology has managed to streamline many processes, most of all, the matchmaking between supply and demand. The mastery of this, especially at an intracity level in major Indian cities, has made logistics far more accessible to users of all kinds in recent years. As we further explore and integrate AI into tech-enabled logistics, we expect to see more nuanced algorithms in the near future. Accessibility technologies such as voice typing, nudges and intuitive text can help even the less technologically savvy to utilise a tech platform to their advantage. Automation and robotics are also seeping their way into warehousing, which should improve efficiency and mitigate human error.

Dr. Mukesh Gandhi, Founder and CEO, Creative Synergies Group

India is poised for a digital revolution, but to excel in digital innovation, we need to promote a research-oriented approach to technology. Initiatives focused on establishing centers of excellence to train the youth in emerging tech and incentives for start-ups and new businesses can only work if the knowledge-base aggressively enables the economy to become self-reliant. A research-oriented approach can clearly unleash the untapped potential of EVs and robotics in emerging markets like India.

At Creative Synergies Group, our proven track record in digital engineering innovations with 40+ Fortune 500 companies worldwide enables us to empower large and mid-size businesses in India. On this National Technology Day and beyond, we are committed to supporting brands to define and realize their vision for the digital future. We are very bullish about India’s economic growth projections and look forward to playing a meaningful role in driving innovation.

Nitish Rai, Co-Founder and CEO, FreightFox

Manufacturing logistics is a complex and multi-echelon ecosystem that poses a range of obstacles for companies in freight movement. From fragmented information systems to unpredictable shipping costs, these challenges can make it difficult to operate efficiently and effectively. However, over the years, India has developed an innovation-driven community who are using cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges in the manufacturing logistics industry. At FreightFox, we are proud to be part of this community that employs state-of-the-art technology to address intricate obstacles in the manufacturing logistics sector.

On this National Technology Day, we are committed to improving the freight ecosystem by providing credible freight market intelligence and granular visibility into routes and expenditures. With our integration and data-driven solution development on top of ULIP (Unified Logistics Interface Platform) developed by NLDSL, FreightFox along with the manufacturing organisations are taking decisive control of their logistics value chains. This enables more informed decisions and a streamlined supply chain. We want to leverage technology in a truly meaningful way to create business value for the manufacturing logistics fraternity and we are dedicated to collaborating with our partners and clients to bring this vision into reality.”

Krishna Rangasayee, Founder and CEO, SiMa.ai

Over the years with an abundance of talent and innovation, India has witnessed tremendous growth in the advanced technology sector. However, to date, the industry is burdened with numerous challenges pertaining to high power consumption, complex cooling mechanisms, and latency, which is of utmost importance in applications like automotive, drones, and robotics as they require immediate decision-making capabilities. At SiMa.ai, we understand these challenges and have worked tirelessly to develop a solution that overcomes them. Our AI-based chip startup has developed the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform, which is a game-changer in the field of artificial intelligence.

With our purpose-designed architecture in hardware and software, SiMa.ai has now opened the door to the use of AI in edge devices. We bring down a significant hurdle that used to require hiring a massive army of AI specialists before any company could get started. Our software eliminates this requirement, making “Effortless Machine Learning” possible for all. This MLSoC Platform can be deployed in “any” smart/computer vision application regardless of the image sensor type, resolution, AI model, network or framework, with a “10x” better performance than most other providers and a seamless “push button” software integration for an effortless ML experience in the embedded edge market. By optimizing power and performance, we can enable true disruptor technology for real-life applications, including smart vision, robotics & Industry 4.0, ADAS, healthcare, drones, and smart agriculture to name a few, where quick decision-making is critical.

On this National Technology Day, we are proud to be part of the vibrant and dynamic ecosystem. As we look into the future, we are thrilled about the possibilities of AI and Machine Learning to revolutionize the industry and enhance the quality of our daily lives. By making AI more accessible, we believe that we can help catalyze the growth of the technology sector in India and beyond.”

Karan Rai, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ennoventure Inc

In an ever-evolving landscape, the technology industry continues to redefine how we live, work, and interact. From artificial intelligence to biotechnology, breakthroughs across diverse sectors are reshaping industries across and propelling humanity forward.

Today, on National Technology Day, Ennoventure proudly celebrates the transformative power of innovation and the limitless possibilities it holds for a brighter future. This day serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit that drives us to push boundaries and harness the potential of technology to shape the world we live in.

At Ennoventure, we recognize the profound impact of technological advancements on various sectors. Drawing upon our industry insights across sectors such as FMCG, automotive spare parts, and agrochemicals, Ennoventure is empowered to develop cutting-edge solutions that address complex challenges in the counterfeiting industry and further drive growth. Our comprehensive suite of anti-counterfeit solutions revolutionize the way we combat counterfeiting, offering solutions that instill trust, protect consumers, and promote a thriving ecosystem. We aim at paving the way for a future where authenticity and integrity are the cornerstones of every transaction, fostering a marketplace that benefits all stakeholders.

We are committed to fostering innovation, driving digital transformation, and nurturing talent for the next generation. Together, we can harness the power of technology to create a prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Sandeep Rane, Chief Delivery Officer, Brillio

In today’s digital era, new-age technologies — ranging from the Internet of Things and machine learning to quantum computing and augmented reality — have become the face of transformation in all walks of life. True transformation is about innovation and change — and about recognising and developing the capabilities to achieve them. It is about proactively embracing the new and the better — in everything from ways of working and overcoming social, business, and environmental challenges, to driving continuous improvement and being future-ready. Technology is no longer just the enabler of change; it is the key driver of change that has become integral to improving experiences, efficiencies, and outcomes for the greater human good.

Technologies, whether used individually or in combination, are creating new opportunities to deliver value, resilience, and impact. This wave of transformation relies heavily on skills and enterprise for its sustenance. With the global economy expanding opportunity for billions, competence and initiative have taken on a new dimension. Agility, adaptability, and continuous learning ability have become the key differentiators for technology talent.

This explains Brillio’s focus on not just leveraging technology to help enterprises accelerate transformation, but also driving reskilling and upskilling to unlock the full potential of technology. This is not limited to our workforce but underpins our social outreach and community development initiatives focused on promoting STEM education and digital inclusion. Embracing the future is about harnessing the combined potential of humans, algorithms, and machines.”

Ramesh Kalanje, Vice President, Centre of Excellence, Commvault

National Technology Day is a reminder that technology is not just a tool, but a powerful force that can shape our present and future. Technology has become increasingly critical – permeating all walks of life and empowering businesses to revolutionize and reinvent themselves to thrive in a digital era. India has made enormous advancements in this field – with each passing year, we witness new technologies emerging, bringing opportunities for advancement and progress. To further accelerate this progress in technology, organisations must cultivate a robust skilling environment that breeds innovation. The current landscape demands for holistic skillsets that can innovate data management and security imperatives to empower organisations to stay ahead of the curve.

We, at Commvault, believe that continuous learning not only benefits the bottom line but also fosters a culture of creativity and innovation. We achieve this through internal hackathons, mentorship programs, and coding competitions like the Junior Vaulter Challenge, fuelling creativity through tech-driven innovations. With innovation at the core of everything, we emphasize on internal mobility initiatives that are driven by upskilling for our fellow Vaulters.

As we celebrate National Technology Day, it will be exciting to see how organisations will push boundaries to equip the workforce with latest technological skillsets and unlock the next wave of innovation

Ranga Jagannath, Senior Director, Growth, Agora

Technology has evolved into a driving force for progress, revolutionising industries and influencing the world we live in. New age technology like Real Time Engagement is a significant enabler of technology and innovation, offering a dynamic and engaging platform for collaboration, feedback, and idea exchange.

Real-time engagement is pioneering the rise of the metaverse and generative AI by enabling immersive, interactive experiences that blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds. With the rise of metaverse, we’re seeing a new era of social interaction and commerce, where users can engage with each other and virtual objects in real-time. And as generative AI advances, it is becoming easier than ever to create rich, dynamic digital environments that can adapt to the needs of users in real-time. By leveraging real-time engagement, we are not only shaping the future of technology but also redefining what it means to be human in the digital age.

Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ProcessIT Global

In the current business context, Digital Transformation journeys are being accelerated by organizations so that they become future-ready. But this has unfortunately given rise to cyber-attacks, which is a serious concern for countries as well as organizations across the globe. On this National Technology Day, India, as the emerging leader in the digital world should take proactive steps to strengthen cyber security defenses with a focus on Zero Trust Security Model. Solutions such as Identity and Access Management, Governance, Risk and compliance, End-Point, Data and App security should be leveraged extensively in every cybersecurity strategy across organizations.

Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in

Adopting a hybrid and multi-cloud approach is becoming a highly sought-after strategy as it offers organizations numerous benefits, including increased security and flexibility. AI and ML are today part of Cloud Services as it has become increasingly challenging for companies to build their own AI infrastructure. Additionally, containerized applications are gaining traction, which is further driving transformational technology trends in cloud computing.

We believe that in the near future, cloud services will continue to be leveraged to access more innovative technologies, further enhancing the efficiency of business operations and customer experience. As a result, we strive to stay ahead of the curve by providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients.