NatWest Group expands presence in Bengaluru, strengthening India as an engineering and innovation hub

NatWest Group has announced the lease of a new office in Bengaluru located at Bagmane Constellation Business Park.

The new site follows our announcement last year that NatWest Group was looking to recruit 3,000 new software engineers in India by 2026. The seating capacity in the new office will be three times that of the current office, with the opportunity to increase this further.

The location will serve as a hub for pioneering technology solutions and cutting-edge developments, supporting us as we work in simpler and smarter ways to better serve our customers.

Bengaluru is a key strategic location for NatWest Group in India, alongside Gurugram and Chennai. This expansion not only strengthens our presence in India, where we have our second-largest employee base outside the UK, but also enhances our colleague value proposition.

The state-of-the-art facility spans over 370,000 square feet over 11 floors and is a LEED-certified green building (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

“Bengaluru is known for its vibrant technology sector and skilled talent pool, so this new office marks a significant chapter in our growth journey across India. Strengthening our global operations further positions us at the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritise improving the customer and colleague experience,” said Scott Marcar, Group Chief Information Officer, NatWest Group.

Punit Sood, Head of India, NatWest Group, added, “Our new Bengaluru office is not just an expansion of physical space but a strategic investment in our future. With a modern office design to enhance productivity and create an inspiring environment for our employees it reflects our commitment to the vast potential of India’s talent and technology ecosystem.”