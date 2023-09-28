Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NEC Corporation India Receives Prestigious India Smart Cities Award for Transforming Surat’s Urban Mobility

NEC Corporation India Receives Prestigious India Smart Cities Award for Transforming Surat’s Urban Mobility

News
By Express Computer
0 11

NEC Corporation India, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, received an accolade today at the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2022 organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Smart Cities Mission. The event showcased NEC Corporation India as one of the top three MSIs in the smart city segment with its Surat Bus Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS) project, winning the 2nd award in the MSI Partner category. NEC’s award-winning Surat Bus AFCS has simplified citywide commuting for travellers, using contactless RuPay-based smart cards designed to enhance the daily travel experience for approximately 200,000 commuters.

Upon receiving this prestigious award from Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, during the award ceremony, Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Senior Vice President – Head of the Global Smart City Business at NEC Corporation, and President & CEO of NEC Corporation India, said, “I am immensely proud of NEC India’s significant strides in the urban mobility sector. This award speaks volumes about NEC’s pioneering initiatives that champion sustainability, inclusiveness, and the advancement of the country’s smart city vision. Received especially for the Surat smart city project, this acknowledgment from ISAC 2022 is reflective of both the city’s and NEC’s steadfast dedication to turning the notion of urban mobility into a beneficial daily reality for its inhabitants. Surat’s transformation into a paradigm of a smart city is truly commendable. The flawless amalgamation of its public transport systems is just one among its many accomplishments, making the city a standard for others to emulate.”

Aalok Kumar further added, “I thank the Indian government for trusting NEC India with vital smart city projects. We aim to provide safe, smart, and secure solutions, supporting India’s growth and meeting the needs of its billion+ citizens.”

Kamlesh Naik – General Manager and Managing Director of Surat Sitilink Limited, said, “The AFCS implemented in Surat is a SMART solution that aligns perfectly with our city’s vision for SMART public transportation. NEC has not only set up the system but has also exhibited unparalleled dedication in its operations and maintenance over the past seven years. This steadfast commitment has resulted in a seamlessly integrated public transit experience for our citizens. Thanks to NEC’s comprehensive work, commuters in Surat can now enjoy the convenience of a single integrated ticket, regardless of their chosen mode of transportation. This integration has empowered the Surat Municipal Corporation to consolidate and streamline various transit offerings, including the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and city bus services within high mobility corridors. Furthermore, NEC’s innovative approach has ushered in the digitization of fare collection and revenue generation, bringing technological advancements to our public transport system. This not only enhances efficiency but also sets a new standard for modern urban mobility solutions. We look forward to continued success in our collaborative efforts to elevate public transportation in our vibrant city.”

Initiated on 10th March 2017 and accomplished by 15th February 2019, AFCS is a SMART solution of the Surat smart city to achieve the SMART goals. NEC, having set up the system, now managed its operations and maintenance for seven years, highlighting its dedication to streamlined public transit. Thanks to NEC’s comprehensive work in Surat, people can now commute throughout the city with a single ticket, regardless of their choice of mode of transportation. This initiative has empowered the Surat Municipal Corporation to integrate its various transit offerings, including the BRTS and city bus services, in high mobility corridors. The Surat Money Card (SMC) integrates multiple AFCS features, ensuring seamless operations across 157 BRTS stations and spanning 166 BRTS and 575 city buses. Furthermore, by minimising paper ticket use, the SMC supports Surat’s environmental ambitions while providing users with advantages across municipal services and shops. Notably, ridership (per day) surged from 28,000 in 2014 to 210,000 in 2022, and transactions per day via the Surat Money Card rose exponentially from none in 2018 to 72,754 in 2022.

About Surat’s AFCS, click here to watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8d_0yMD1-0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image