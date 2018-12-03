NEC demonstrates futuristic technologies in safer cities and digital governance

NEC Technologies India has successfully hosted the NEC Innovative Solutions Fair (NISF) 2018 in Mumbai. Themed ‘CurioCITY’, the event showcased NEC’s technologies and solutions in the fields of smart and safer cities, transport and logistics, telecom, retail and BFSI, hospitality and governance through first-hand experience modules and solution demonstrations. The event was hosted for the first time ever in India, giving an overview of the NEC portfolio of technologies at one place.

The sixth edition of the event saw six display areas divided into thematic zones – Safer Cities, Smart Transportation, Digital Governance, Digital Enterprises, Smart Connectivity and Skill Creation. Highlights of the event included NEC’s facial recognition solutions and their real life applications.

Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NEC Technologies India, said, “India is one of the top priority markets for NEC Corporation and a key area in NEC’s global growth strategy. We are extremely happy to bring this flagship event to India and to showcase our expertise to the entire country. Our focus is to accelerate our business and strengthen NEC’s brand presence amongst the consumer landscape. The technologies exhibited here may prove to be the ideal solutions for driving business expansion well into the future.”

The NEC Innovative Solution Fair is a flagship event for the company and was organised in India for the first time. This year’s event witnessed participation from over 500 customers, vendors and new prospects. Previously, the NISF has been held in Jakarta, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Additionally, four seminars and panel discussions were organised on mission critical topics.

Looking ahead to 2050, increasing global population and urbanisation will require efficient and sustainable social infrastructure. NEC is taking up the challenge of creating advanced solutions for society, through the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ICT platforms.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com